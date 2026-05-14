The Long Beach Coast, the city’s new minor league baseball team, has scheduled a hiring fair this Friday at Trademark Brewing, where you could be hired to serve concessions at Blair Field or work for the team during its inaugural season.

Trademark Brewing was announced this week as the official concessionaire for the Coast.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, anyone is welcome to attend the hiring fair at the brewery at 233 E. Anaheim St. to learn about various roles, including game day manager, prep cook, beertender and cashier.

Sterling Steffen, co-founder of Trademark Brewing, said he’s looking to hire between 30 and 40 people for those concession-related roles.

Trademark is still finalizing the menu, but key items include The 9th Inning Smash Burger, Elote Street Corn Cup and “The Regulator” loaded hot dog.

Steffen wasn’t yet ready to reveal the exact price for a beer, but said he wants to keep prices “comparable” to what’s currently charged at Cal State Long Beach Dirtbags games, not “an arm and a leg” like at Dodgers games.

Beer offerings will also include selections from local breweries like Ambitious Ales, ISM Brewing, Beachwood Brewing, Long Beach Beer Lab and 10 Mile, Steffen said.

“It’s a Long Beach moment for sure,” he said.

The Coast will also be looking to fill various gameday operations roles, such as a camera operator, stage manager and even mascot.

Anyone interested is asked to bring their I-9, driver’s license and social security card or passport for employment status verification.

Long Beach Coast will begin its season on May 19 and will have its first home game on June 2 at Blair Field in Recreation Park.

The team announced this week that Trademark would be its official concessionaire.

Trademark will host a watch party for the Coast’s opening game on May 19. Steffen said they will show every Coast game at Trademark and plan to launch “some special brews” at the park.

Long Beach Coast begins its season at 6:35 p.m. on May 19. Fans are encouraged to RSVP for the watch party at Trademark here.