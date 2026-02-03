Four new restaurants are coming to the Bixby Village Plaza shopping center near Cal State Long Beach.

California Fish Grill, The Melt, Luna Grill and Urbane Café will all open “later this summer and into the fall” inside a new building at the corner of Seventh Street and Bellflower Boulevard, according to Westar Associates, the Newport Beach-based real estate development company that owns the shopping center.

That CVS location closed in 2023, with the building demolished by early 2024.

This CVS building was demolished to make way for a new restaurant space at Seventh Street and Bellflower Boulevard. Photo courtesy of Westar Associates.

Westar chose to replace the “functionally obsolete building with thoughtfully designed retail space,” the company’s Chief Operating Officer Jud Dutrisac said in a statement.

Westar Associates said it recently finished construction on a new building in its place and tenants are now working on their “interior buildout.”

The new eateries will join a shopping center that already has a bevy of food options along with a Target, a gas station and a U.S. Bank branch.

The Melt’s menu features a variety of grilled cheese sandwiches as well as burgers, chicken sandwiches and salads. Once open, it will be The Melt’s first location in Long Beach.

Luna Grill offers Mediterranean items, while California Fish Grill and Urbane Café feature fast-casual lunch and dinner options.

California Fish Grill and Urbane Café both have locations at Long Beach Exchange. The next closest Luna Grill location is in Lakewood on Candlewood Street.

Bixby Village Plaza is the only property Westar owns in Los Angeles County, according to its website. The development company also owns Plaza Antonio and Sendero Marketplace in Orange County, along with eight other shopping centers spread throughout Santa Barbara, Riverside and San Luis Obispo counties.