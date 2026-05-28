Welcome to Theater News, a regular column by longtime reviewer Anita W. Harris. Look for it most Thursdays. Or sign up for our Eat. See. Do. newsletter to get it in your inbox.

If you thought the music sounded especially amazing in Musical Theatre West’s recent “Man of La Mancha” and “In the Heights,” it wasn’t your imagination. The theater bolstered the orchestra for each show to create the best sound possible, thanks to a $65,000 donation by Joel and Karen Fierberg.

“This gift doesn’t just add musicians, it transforms the experience for our audiences and our artists alike,” said executive director Paul Garman.

Instead of relying on electronic keyboards to fill in the sound of missing instruments, “Man of La Mancha” in February had a full 17-piece orchestra, with five woodwinds, six brass instruments, two Spanish guitars, three percussionists and a bass.

And last month’s “In the Heights” featured the show’s original 13-piece Broadway orchestration, which the theater credits for supporting high-energy performances that led to sold-out dates.

Orchestra rehearsing for Musical Theatre West’s “Man of La Mancha.” Photo courtesy of Musical Theatre West.

“This is the sound of live theatre at its fullest, and our audiences can truly feel the difference,” said associate producer Bren Thor.

Additional musicians will also add musical depth to the theater’s upcoming shows, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” in July and “Little Women” in November, thanks to the Fierbergs.

“Modern musical theatre has increasingly become about how few musicians you can use to create the biggest possible sound,” said Ryan O’Connell, music director for “Man of La Mancha.” “You’re often lucky to have nine or ten players, with keyboards filling in entire string or brass sections. It can sound fine, but at the end of the day, it’s an imitation.”

The Fierbergs’ donation stems from their long support and appreciation of Musical Theatre West.

“When we heard that the orchestra size was likely to be reduced due to budgetary constraints, we decided to fund the difference so we could have full, Broadway show-sized orchestras this season,” Joel Fierberg told the Long Beach Post.

While the theater is seeking donations of all sizes for other production elements as well — such as costumes, lighting and scenery — supporting a full orchestra this season made sense for Joel, a former chief financial officer who had majored in music at UCLA.

He and wife Karen became season subscribers to Musical Theatre West in 2013 after a show there impressed them. Since then, Joel has assisted the theater in its finances and auditing, especially after retiring in 2023, and currently serves on its board of directors as treasurer.

Joel and Karen Fierberg. Photo courtesy of Musical Theatre West.

He believes musical theater is an “incredible outlet for actors, singers and musicians of all ages,” he said, noting how a recent high school production seemed to mean as much to its student performers as a Broadway show does to its cast and crew.

“Musical theatre not only provides enjoyable entertainment — which we all need so badly these days — but its themes offer an opportunity to consider different issues and points of view that are timeless,” he said.

To a Long Beach resident who has never attended a show at Musical Theatre West, Fierberg simply says, “Come!”

“I guarantee you’ll have such a great time, you’ll be telling your friends about the entire experience,” he said. “You’ll be amazed at the quality of the production and the warm welcome you’ll receive.”

Not to mention a stellar musical experience as well, thanks to the Fierbergs’ generous support.

Musical Theatre West shows play at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton St. on the Cal State Long Beach campus. For information and tickets to upcoming shows, visit Musical.org.