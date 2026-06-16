Now in its 11th year, the event has brought 150 new murals to Long Beach and has become one of the nation’s most celebrated mural events, attracting the world-renowned artists while keeping the focus on the communities where they are painting.
This year’s event ran from June 8 to June 13, with murals appearing everywhere from local schools to the Queen Mary, where Guadalajara-born artist Adry del Rocío drew from her own life and what she’d learned about Long Beach to create a mural she hopes will leave a lasting message for the next generation.
Here are the completed pieces and where to find them: