Last week was a race of brushes, paint and passion. In the span of seven days, seven artists transformed seven large walls into new public art pieces.

The murals, now dotted around downtown Long Beach, are part of the annual Long Beach Walls & Art Renzei festival run by the local nonprofit Creative Class Collective.

It’s a weeklong spectacle that turns the city into an open-air art gallery. Each June, artists from around the world come to Long Beach to paint large-scale pieces on buildings and notable landmarks.

Now in its 11th year, the event has brought 150 new murals to Long Beach and has become one of the nation’s most celebrated mural events, attracting the world-renowned artists while keeping the focus on the communities where they are painting.

This year’s event ran from June 8 to June 13, with murals appearing everywhere from local schools to the Queen Mary, where Guadalajara-born artist Adry del Rocío drew from her own life and what she’d learned about Long Beach to create a mural she hopes will leave a lasting message for the next generation.

Here are the completed pieces and where to find them:

Elizabeth Munzon, a local Long Beach artist, stands in front of her mural finished for the annual Long Beach Walls event on Monday, June 15, 2026. This is the largest piece Munzon has created in her career. The mural is at Cesar Chavez Elementary School at 730 W. 3rd St. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Bamboo Yang painted a mural on the Hyatt Regency at 200 S Pine Ave. for the annual Long Beach Walls event on Monday, June 15, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Animalitoland adds her mural to the Renaissance High School collection at 880 Locust Ave. during the annual Long Beach Walls event on Monday, June 15, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Ms. Yellow puts the finishing touches on her mural at the annual Long Beach Walls event on Monday, June 15, 2026. The mural is at Cesar Chavez Elementary School at 730 W. 3rd St. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Adry del Rocío, of Guadalajara, Mexico, painted a mural next to the Queen Mary during the annual Long Beach Walls art festival on Monday, June 15, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova. Read more about del Rocío and her process here.