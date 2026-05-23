A dozen giant trolls are currently hiding amidst the foliage of the South Coast Botanic Garden in neighboring Palos Verdes. Yes, trolls. Made of recycled wood by Danish designer Thomas Dambo, the trolls playfully encourage humans to reuse materials to reduce waste.

Dambo has been making trolls for more than 10 years, both for permanent installation and temporary display. An interactive “Troll Map” shows their locations around the world along with information about each.

The whimsical exhibit near us at the South Coast Botanic Garden, called “Trolls: A Field Study,” continues through Oct. 4, making it a perfect summer activity for kids and adults alike.

According to the Garden, these particular trolls have a mission: “To observe humankind’s delightful quirks,” asking, “what makes you wonderfully, uniquely you?”

To study humans, some trolls have nets or traps to catch and release us for observation. One is drawing a human for her field work. One has a long pole with carvings that mark heights of different creatures. One likes to look at humans from between their legs to observe us from a different angle. And one is just taking a nap.

A Thomas Dambo troll sculpture in “Trolls: A Field Study” at South Coast Botanic Garden. Photo by Anita W. Harris.

Each troll has a name, unique personality and “hair” made of different types of wood. To get to know them, you can sign up for a 45-minute “Troll Trek” with a knowledgeable guide, or purchase “Field Guide: Trolls Edition” for $9.50 — an illustrated booklet with information about each troll to read as you hike around visiting them.

You’ll also find a boulder near each troll with its name and a QR code that allows you to check off having seen the troll on the Troll Map.

Encountering individual trolls while trekking through the natural beauty of the garden is simply delightful; learning their names and personalities only adds to their charm. Some are downright soulful, even though sculpted out of recycled wood.

A Thomas Dambo troll sculpture in “Trolls: A Field Study” at South Coast Botanic Garden. Photo by Anita W. Harris.

The 87-acre South Coast Botanic Garden itself is a testament to reclaimed resources, developed by private citizens in 1961 over a landfill that was once an open-pit mine. From their initial planting of 40,000 donated trees, shrubs and other plants, the Garden has grown to host more than 200,000 plants.

“Land reclamation not only offers a practical solution to refuse disposal problems,” the Garden says, “but also beautifies and improves land values at the same time.”

Dambo is amazed that his recycled-material trolls have attracted millions of people around the globe to see them. Though these mythic figures from Scandinavian folklore are not usually benevolent to humans, Dambo’s trolls help raise awareness.

“We have all this trash that’s suffocating the world,” he says. “But it also has the power to draw people out. The more people I can bring into this project — as volunteers or as visitors — the better I can explain why recycling is so important.”

“Trolls: A Field Study” continues through Oct. 4 at South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes. The Garden is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Non-member tickets for the garden and trolls are $18 for adults, $33 with Troll Trek or $14 for seniors and students, $29 with Troll Trek. For tickets and information, call 424-452-0920 or visit SouthCoastBotanicGarden.org.