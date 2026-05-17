Pride endured.

Even though the Long Beach Pride festival was canceled at the last minute on Friday, the longtime Pride parade and dozens of community events continued.

The festival is still organized by Long Beach Pride, the nonprofit that started the parade decades ago. In recent years, Pride has faced financial hurdles and even some leadership turmoil. The parade, though, has been organized and subsidized by the city of Long Beach since 2024, when Pride asked for help maintaining it.

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson walks with California governor candidate Xavier Becerra in the Long Beach Pride parade along Ocean Blvd. on Sunday, May 17, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

After the festival cancellation, the city and many members of the LGBTQ+ community rallied to set up an alternative slate of events for Pride weekend.

At the parade, crowds — although smaller than they were in their biggest years — still lined Ocean Boulevard. They said they showed up to support each other and carry on the spirit of Pride.

Vanessa Shanklin receives a hug from Kari Barba at the Long Beach Pride parade on Sunday, May 17, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Nolan Ross Same-Weil heads to his spot before the Long Beach Pride parade begins in Long Beach on Sunday, May 17, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Georgie and its owner, Cali Murray, find a spot on the grass to watch the Long Beach Pride parade in Long Beach on Sunday, May 17, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Wendy Johnson receives a hug before riding her motorcycle in the Long Beach Pride parade on Sunday, May 17, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Danyell Willard, Ms. Long Beach 2026, helps decorate the car she’ll ride in during the Long Beach Pride parade on Sunday, May 17, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Colorful balloons mark the beginning of the Long Beach Pride parade on Sunday, May 17, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Mila Soria, in the center, dances with her group during the Long Beach Pride parade on Sunday, May 17, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.