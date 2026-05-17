Pride endured.
Even though the Long Beach Pride festival was canceled at the last minute on Friday, the longtime Pride parade and dozens of community events continued.
The festival is still organized by Long Beach Pride, the nonprofit that started the parade decades ago. In recent years, Pride has faced financial hurdles and even some leadership turmoil. The parade, though, has been organized and subsidized by the city of Long Beach since 2024, when Pride asked for help maintaining it.
After the festival cancellation, the city and many members of the LGBTQ+ community rallied to set up an alternative slate of events for Pride weekend.
At the parade, crowds — although smaller than they were in their biggest years — still lined Ocean Boulevard. They said they showed up to support each other and carry on the spirit of Pride.