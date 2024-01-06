It’s that time of year again. The fun and frivolity of the holidays are fading away; it’s time to get that six-pack (of abs not beer).

I’m kidding about the abs, but it is several days into the beloved/dreaded Dry January, if you dare to partake — it’s not too late. This week, in a newsletter I author for The Hi-lo, Off the Clock, I listed four bars you can crawl for mocktails, spirit-free spirits and other hangover-free elixirs. You can scope that here (and if you enjoyed that, subscribe here).

There’s so much interest around the rise of the mighty mocktail as folks like yourself continue to discover the transformational effects of sober sabbaticals (or a dry lifestyle altogether). Last year, my very first Dry January concluded with a sunnier disposition and a smaller waistline.

And just because we’re observing Dry January, doesn’t mean we have to completely disappear from the jovial social spaces we love so much. So, I thought I’d share a list of some of the best mocktails around Long Beach, from the caffeinated to the spicy, to the earthy and ethereal.

Plus, several watering holes in town, like the Bamboo Club and Wicked Wolf, are celebrating the sober month with limited menus, deals and events.

Bottoms up, boozeless barflies, and don’t bother to call an Uber — unless you’ve got street sweeping in the morning (iykyk).

Rings of Venus – The Bamboo Club

The Zaferia neighborhood’s dim and immersive tiki hang, the Bamboo Club, is offering a limited-time mocktail menu in collaboration with Salud, Long Beach’s popular juice bar with locations on Retro Row and in Belmont Shore.

Taste the Rings of Venus: Salud Lolita (juice), eucalyptus simple syrup and butterfly pea flower infused Ritual Zero Proof Gin.

Since I’m partial to spicy mocktails, I’m also eyeing the Spice Trader. Check out their special menu here.

The Bamboo Club is at 3522 E. Anaheim St.

Take it Easy – Saint & Second

Saint & Second is known for its quality cocktails and their mocktails don’t fall short either. It’s also a great date-night spot, where you can still grab yourself a gorgeous cocktail. It may not take “the edge” off, but you can count on being slur-free.

Take it Easy has non-alcoholic Martini & Rossi Floreale, a housemade ginger syrup, fresh lime juice, Fever-Tree sparkling lime and yuzu.

Sip slowly, it packs a lightly sweet, but tangy, sourful punch.

Saint & Second is at 4828 Second St.

Baby Dragon – The Wicked Wolf

Once upon a time, there was a storybook-themed bar in the Wrigley neighborhood that served a mocktail list so lengthy, it rivaled its regular cocktail list. In all seriousness, we couldn’t really form a proper mocktail list without talking about the Wicked Wolf, owned by Thea Mercouffer, who isn’t much of a drinker herself.

At the Wolf, Mercouffer says they’re calling January, “Mocktail Mania Month.” They’re featured drink of the month is a non-alcoholic old-fashioned called, The Emperor’s New Robe. It has Free Spirits’ “The Spirit of Bourbon,” rich turbinado syrup, coffee concentrate and non-alcoholic bitters.

Today, I’ve set my taste buds on the Baby Dragon: Lyres Orange Sec, Free Spirits’ Milano, pineapple juice, lime super-juice and peaflower syrup.

The Wicked Wolf is at 2332 Pacific Ave.

Encumbered – Shirley’s Temple

We also, simply cannot write-talk-swear-sing about mocktails in Long Beach without mentioning our area’s very own (and very first) mocktail bar, Shirley’s Temple. And this Temple, by the way, just landed on the top Yelp’s list of the 25 best spaces to enjoy a mocktail.

This month, in honor of new beginnings, Dry January and New Year’s resolutions, owner Essie Evans is offering a healthy mocktail list with no added sugars, low calories and adaptogens.

Personally, I don’t tend to love sweet drinks, so this is the one for freaks like myself. Encumbered is a gin-inspired cocktail for those who prefer dry, non-sweet drinks. It has freshly juiced cucumber, Dhos lemongrass gin mix, hemp-infused herbal elixir with notes of basil, coriander and dandelion. It has 9 grams of sugar, 10 calories and 20 mg of hemp for a relaxed feeling (not-psychoactive hemp, but it isn’t meant for children).

Shirley’s Temple is at 2420 E. 28th St., Signal Hill

Fuschia Flame – Baby Gee

It’s true, I do enjoy a classic dive (especially the ones with carpet), but if I’m going to sit at a bar sober as a judge, it’d better be a cute one. Baby Gee has plenty of ’70s living room charm, kitch and don’t take this the wrong way, but I really feel like I’ve been transported elsewhere.

Anyway, let’s try the Fuschia Flame. It’s got spirit-free aperitivo, spiced plum, sparkling hibiscus tea and lemon.

Baby Gee is at 1227 E. Fourth St.

Cheers, and happy health-making.