Compound, a nonprofit organization with a Zaferia-neighborhood warehouse and events space that specializes in arts, wellness and food, will permanently close this weekend.

Founder Megan Tagliaferri announced the “difficult decision” on social media on Tuesday, citing “the unprecedented and challenging funding landscape for nonprofits.”

Although the announcement originally said the last day of public operation was Aug. 18, Compound will host the public one final time this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., said a spokesperson for the nonprofit.

The closure is Compound’s second in three years. The 15,000-square-foot space first opened in July 2021 with the goal of “creating a place that is affirming, conclusive and open,” Tagliaferri said at the time.

Compound previously closed in September 2022 because of “unforeseeable and insurmountable challenges” brought on by the pandemic. In January 2024, the space relaunched with a food concept, Union@Compound, featuring a menu curated by Chef Eugene Santiago.

Eugene Santiago, owner and chef of Baryo, works in the kitchen at Compound in Long Beach, Monday, June 10, 2024.

Compound contained a hybrid art gallery, a healing center, a retail space, and a restaurant.

On Sunday, the space will host a free workshop with artist Fay Ray, who will teach visitors to create collages inspired by her exhibition at Compound.

Titled “Puerperal” — a Latin word defined as “woman who has given birth” — the display features nearly two dozen sculptures. One of the ceramic sculptures depicts Ray and her mother sitting side by side.

After the art workshop, Compound will host live music performances from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All day on Sunday, visitors will get 50% off wine, beer and items in the retail shop.

The Compound at the 13oo block of Coronado Ave. in Long Beach, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Compound’s gift shop contains items from a variety of local vendors like Twelves record store in the East Village.

Tagliaferri expressed her gratitude to “everyone who has devoted their energy, livelihood and passion” to Compound’s stated mission of “culture shifts consciousness.”

“The love of this project will never stop for me. I hope that Compound will live on in the future in a different iteration one day,” Tagliaferri said in a statement.