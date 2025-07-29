The city got nine new murals last week during the annual Long Beach Walls and Art Renzei festival. The long-running event put on by the local nonprofit Creative Class Collective always brings vibrant new splashes of color to Long Beach’s cityscape. Since 2015, it’s resulted in more than 140 murals around town.
This year, many of the new murals are on school grounds, so we took a look for you in case you aren’t able to make it yourself. If you only have time to visit one, make it the 12-story-tall piece that now graces the side of the Marriott at Pine and Ocean. (Here’s the backstory on it.)
Check out a map of their locations here and the finished products below.