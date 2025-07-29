The city got nine new murals last week during the annual Long Beach Walls and Art Renzei festival. The long-running event put on by the local nonprofit Creative Class Collective always brings vibrant new splashes of color to Long Beach’s cityscape. Since 2015, it’s resulted in more than 140 murals around town.

This year, many of the new murals are on school grounds, so we took a look for you in case you aren’t able to make it yourself. If you only have time to visit one, make it the 12-story-tall piece that now graces the side of the Marriott at Pine and Ocean. (Here’s the backstory on it.)

Check out a map of their locations here and the finished products below.

The Long Beach Walls mural at Renaissance High School, created by The Obanoth in Long Beach, Monday, July 28, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The Long Beach Walls mural at Renaissance High School, created by Candy Kuo in Long Beach, Monday, July 28, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Artist Coco Nella painted this Long Beach Walls mural on a classroom at Lowell Elementary School in Long Beach, Friday, July 25, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A Long Beach Walls mural at Lowell Elementary School, created by Brady Smith in Long Beach, Monday, July 28, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

This Long Beach Walls mural at Lowell Elementary School was created by Steve Martinez. It’s his second mural in the city, following his first one, completed in 2019. In Long Beach, Monday, July 28, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Local artist Roshi painted this mural at the Lincoln Park skate park for Long Beach Walls art festival in Long Beach, Monday, July 28, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Artist Brian Peterson’s mural on the Marriott hotel at Pine and Ocean for the Long Beach Walls art festival in Long Beach, Monday, July 28, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Angie Crabtree painted this mural for the Long Beach Walls art festival at Renaissance High School in Long Beach, Monday, July 28, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Local artist Eric Michael’s mural for Long Beach Walls in Long Beach, Monday, July Monday 28, 2025. It’s located a 68-98 N Frontenac Ct. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.