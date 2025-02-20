Welcome to Theater News, a regular column by longtime reviewer Anita W. Harris. Look for it most Thursdays. Or sign up for our Eat See Do newsletter to get it in your inbox.

Based on the true story of the 1950s and ’60s boy band the Four Seasons, “Jersey Boys” is rocking and rolling Musical Theatre West’s stage at the Carpenter Center for the Performing Arts through March 2.

With a confident New Jersey accent, Tommy DeVito (Anthony Carro) introduces us to the story of how he assembled a rock-n-roll band as a teen with his brother and their friend Nick Massi (Grant Hodges), hustling gigs between petty thefts and jail stints.

This corner of New Jersey turns out to have been a hotbed of latent Italian-American talent, producing not only legendary crooner Frankie Valli (Nicholas Alexander), then known as Frankie Castelluccio — whom DeVito soon recruits for his angelic voice — but also future actor Joe Pesci (Donovan Mendelovitz), who then worked in a bowling alley.

Pesci introduces Tommy to prolific composer Bob Gaudio (Taubert Nadalini), who had created the hit song “Short Shorts” when he was only 15, becoming the band’s next recruit. It isn’t too long before they score big — with hits like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man” and “December ‘63” — but not before changing their name multiple times and escaping a murder scam with the help of a mob boss.

The boys’ colorful journey continues with the help of velvety smooth producer Bob Crewe (a well-cast Skyler Gaines), leading to fame, women and, of course, money — which eventually becomes a source of tension as Tommy’s gambling habits are revealed to be worse than anyone knew.

Along the way, well-timed humor and rollicking music infuse this production, dynamically directed by TJ Dawson with lively pacing from start to finish and seamless transitions between scenes, aided by robust lighting (designed by Jean-Yves Tessier) and a double-story set (scenic design by Stephen Gifford) that adds depth to the stage.

The boys’ various matching suits (costumes designed by Adam Ramirez) only make their synchronized choreography (by Dana Solimando) more appealing as they perform the many numbers, both for us and stage audiences in cocktail lounges, on television and, eventually, stadiums.

And the actors’ enthusiasm as they perform is infectious. Carro is especially fun to watch as DeVito, whether he’s talking a good game or singing, and Nadalini maintains a wholesome charm throughout as the talented Gaudio. Alexander makes an excellent Valli, not only for his vocals but while poignantly narrating the toll being on the road takes on his marriage and, later, his daughter.

The rest of the cast is also energetic in delivering their multiple roles as family members, venue patrons, accountants, detectives and other singing groups performing Gaudio’s songs. Shoutouts to Michael Ray Fisher for his turns as a French rap star and Ohio police officer and Dominic Pace for his stage presence as mafioso Gyp DeCarlo and a priest who later consoles Valli.

The only aspect that mars this production is sound design (Alena Milos), which includes microphones with reverb or echoing even when the actors are just talking rather than singing. It works when there’s music but not so much when it’s just dialogue.

Women also get somewhat short shrift in this play, collectively portrayed as sexually aggressive and liable to wrap men around their pinkies if given the chance. A party scene with prostitutes that leads Gaudio to write “December ’63 [Oh What a Night]” might be considered rape if the genders were reversed.

The only substantial female role is Valli’s wife Mary, believably portrayed by Marlana Dunn, who avoids being shrill when conveying Mary’s many worries. Mary also gets to sing part of Valli’s “My Eyes Adored You” lamentation after their break-up, sharing in his feelings. Unfortunately, we never get to hear Valli’s daughter’s voice, which he notes a couple of times is better than his own.

But this musical is called “Jersey Boys” after all, and that is exactly what its story unabashedly and joyfully portrays. I found myself dancing down the aisle after its well-deserved standing ovation, trying to recreate the exuberant steps of these performers, who fully embody the legends they portray in a production that does their music justice.

Musical Theatre West’s “Jersey Boys” continues through March 2 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton St., with shows Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets start at $28 and can be purchased by calling the box office at 562-856-1999 or visiting Musical.org. Run time is 2 hours and 45 minutes, including intermission.