The Belmont Shore Chocolate Festival returns for another year — but this time, there will be wine.

Those looking to get a head start on celebrating the holiday of love can spend the day on Belmont Shore’s famed Second Street on Saturday Feb. 10 from noon to 4 p.m.

Wine tasting wristbands are $5 and work for discounts and samples, while $15 buys 12 chocolate tasting tickets. Tickets and wristbands can be purchased day-of.

Home bakers are also invited to show off their skills by entering the chocolate dessert contest with their best recipes. Judges will decide the winners of the best Chocolate Cakes & Pies, Chocolate Cookies & Brownies, and Unique Chocolate Treats categories. The competition begins at noon and winners will be announced at 1 p.m. Those interested in participating, at $10 per entry, must apply here by Feb. 6.

Chocolate tastings will be available from 1 to 3 p.m. throughout Second Street. Tickets can be used to redeem sample portions of chocolate delights. For those 21 and up with a wine tasting wristband, drink discounts and samples from participating businesses will be available along the street.

For more information visit belmontshore.org.