More than 40 homebrewers from all over the Southland will compete at Rancho Los Cerritos on Saturday, March 23 for a chance to recreate their recipe with a local brewery to be served at the Craft Beer LB Fest in September.

The Homebrew Invitiational, organized by Craft Beer LB, is returning for its third year, where each attendee will get to cast two votes toward the People’s Choice Award. Certified beer judges will also announce a Judge’s Choice Award.

Tickets start at $45 for general admission and $60 for VIP passes. Proceeds benefit Rancho Los Cerritos, a historic site dedicated to the preservation and education of the region’s cultural heritage.

Breweries, live bands and food vendors have yet to be announced. Previously, Long Beach breweries Altar Society, Ambitious Ales, Beachwood Brewing and more participated.

A VIP ticket includes early entry at noon, a souvenir taster glass and access to VIP-only beer and beverage tastings. General admission includes entry to the festival at 1 p.m. and a souvenir taster glass. Designated drivers and attendees under 21 can purchase a ticket for a reduced price. Tickets can be purchased here.

The award-winning recipe will be available to sip again at the Craft Beer LB Fest on Sept. 7.

Rancho Los Cerritos is at 4600 N. Virginia Road. The event will take place from 1 to 5 p.m.