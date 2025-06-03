Extra Frames is an occasional collection of images taken by the Long Beach Post’s photographers that, for various reasons, were not included in any stories but are too remarkable to be forgotten or left unpublished in the archives.

A Swedish team races to get their sail up as they make their turn during the 60th anniversary of the Congressional Cup in Long Beach on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A Canadian team makes their turn while racing in the 60th Anniversary of the Congressional Cup in Long Beach on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Long Beach honored its fallen police officers and firefighters with its annual memorial ceremony outside City Hall in Long Beach, Tuesday, May Wednesday 7, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

An American flag flies as Long Beach honored its fallen police officers and firefighters with its annual memorial ceremony outside City Hall in Long Beach, Tuesday, May Wednesday 7, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A kitesurfer’s sails fill the sky as they take advantage of the strong winds, with the International Gateway Bridge visible in the background in Long Beach on Wednesday, May 8, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A kitesurfer catches some air in Long Beach, Wednesday, May 8, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A windsurfer rides a wing foil as he takes advantage of the strong winds in Long Beach on Wednesday, May 8, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Long Beach City Hall reflects off the council chambers at the city’s Civic Center in Long Beach on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A man dressed in a zebra costume marches with hundreds of striking nurses at Long Beach Memorial Hospital on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Alexandra Vazquez gets divers to honk as they pass. She joined hundreds of other nurses striking at Long Beach Memorial Hospital on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Vince skates past as he supports fellow nurses during the strike at Long Beach Memorial Hospital on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The Ube Cloud Coconut drink at Lazy Dough breakfast and lunch cafe in Long Beach, California, on Friday, May 27, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.