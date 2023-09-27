The second annual Long Beach Ube Fest will paint the East Village purple this Saturday, Sept. 30.

Ube is a purple yam and is a staple in Southeast Asian desserts, specifically in Filipino recipes. It is often described as having a mild, nutty flavor profile with some notes of vanilla.

In a change of pace from last year, this year’s festival will take place outdoors. First Street, between Linden Avenue and Elm Avenue, will be closed for the event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is free, but food, drinks and retail items from vendors celebrating all things ube will be available for purchase.

A handful of Long Beach eateries will be there with ube offerings as well as food vendors from outside the city.

East Village Cafe will unveil a new Ube Banana Latte, but they’ll also offer their classic Blueberry Banana Ube Smoothie. Little Coyote, a Retro Row pizza staple, will be there serving ube cannolis.

Long Beach Taco collaborated with Salamat Cookies to create an Ube Birria Taco that can be made with classic asada, pork belly or mushrooms.

Rose Park Roasters’ Downtown location will also host different ube fest vendors like Twelve Basketfuls, home of the Ube Cheese Brigadeiro Cake, and Kat Kat X Mochi, a small business from San Diego that makes Ube Butter Mochi.

Live music and shopping vendors will also be on Saturday’s lineup for attendees to enjoy.

Rose Park Roasters is located at 455 East Ocean Boulevard.