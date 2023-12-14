The LA-based burger joint, The Win~Dow, will open its third location on Second Street with a ribbon cutting on Dec. 19.

Taking over the former Archibald’s space, the new eatery will have its trademark ordering window and colorful stools for people to grab a quick bite.

The brand has become known for its affordable smashburgers with a cheeseburger costing just $4.25 and fried chicken for $7.25. For those looking for something light and simple, grain bowls with brown rice, six vegetables, an egg and only costs $8, and a similarly priced salad is also available. Craving a meatless burger? The Win~Dow’s Beauty Burger is $8.25.

“We’ve been on the hunt for over five years to find the perfect location for our first restaurant in Long Beach,” Jeff Goodman, CEO of American Gonzo Food Corp which owns the brand, said in a statement. “We’re incredibly excited to open on Second Street and start serving this great community.”

In addition to lunch and dinner options, a weekend breakfast menu will start soon with a steak and egg burrito ($9.75) and breakfast sandwich ($3.95).

The ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10:50 a.m. and the eatery will be open every day at 11 a.m. A closing time has not been decided yet, according to the operators.

The Win~Dow is at 4600 E. 2nd Street.