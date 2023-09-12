Gourmet hot dog chain Dirty Dog has closed its Long Beach location near the Traffic Circle.

The chain originated in L.A., where owner Timothy Cam was inspired by the bacon-wrapped hot dogs sold from street carts—a late-night staple around L.A. sporting venues and concert halls.

Dirt Dog’s menu offered items like the Snoop’s Dogg, a hot dog wrapped in bacon and topped with curtido (Salvadorian relish), barbecue sauce, and a gin and juice ketchup. In addition to hot dogs, the menu featured tacos, fries, Mexican elote, and deep-fried Oreos.

Long Beach’s location opened in November 2021 and announced its closure with a sign posted on the front door.

“With our best efforts we were unable to make it,” the sign said.

Dirt Dog has four other Southern California locations in the L.A. area.