ISM Brewing, the new brewery that’s taken over the former Beachwood Brewing location on the Promenade, will begin serving food and brews to customers today at 11 a.m.

Ian McCall, founder and co-owner of ISM Brewing, knows the location well after working there as an original brewer when Beachwood opened. Now he’s transformed the space into his own brewpub with eight brand new beers on tap as well as some from other local breweries, a growing wine selection and a new food menu.

Each brew is competitively priced, with a full pour of an ISM beer ranging from $7.50 to $8.50. Pilsners, blonde and red ales, and IPAs will be available.

The food menu features a variety of starters like tri-tip mac ($13) and a green apple aguachile with serrano pepper, sliced green apple, avocado and more ($13). Salads and sandwiches range from from $14 to $16.

The brewery will be in its soft-open phase, but a grand opening will likely be planned after the new year, McCall said.

ISM Brewing will be open from Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and open Fridays and Saturdays until midnight.

ISM Brewing is at 210 E. Third St.