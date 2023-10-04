It’s almost that time of year again, when Long Beach’s most festive tavern transforms into a twinkling holiday haven.

Miracle at The Ordinaire will kick off the day after Thanksgiving, but attendees can begin making reservations starting Nov. 1.

For the past five years the Downtown bar and restaurant has turned its dining room and cocktail menu into an over-the-top Christmas paradise. The event is planned in partnership with the Miracle pop-up, which was founded in New York. The mobile pop-up outfits bars across the country with kitschy decor and holiday craft cocktails.

Reservations to dine or grab those limited-edition holiday cocktails will begin on Nov. 1 on the restaurant’s website. Phone reservations will not be accepted. The pop-up will run until Christmas Eve.

Restaurant hours will be noon to 1 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday. In addition to holiday cocktails, a new holiday food menu will also be released soon. Holiday mugs and glassware will also be available for purchase until they run out.

Questions about the event can be sent to [email protected]. Additional updates on the release of the holiday menu can be found on Instagram.

The Ordinaire is located at 210 The Promenade N.

Check out our visit to Miracle at the Ordinaire last Christmas here and our visit in 2021 here.