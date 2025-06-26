Ono Hawaiian BBQ is opening its first Long Beach location this Friday at the Traffic Circle.

To celebrate its opening, the fast-casual restaurant will host Hawaiian dancers, raffle off $100 gift cards and give away exclusive merchandise.

Visitors can also take advantage of the buy one, get one free offer in-store all day on Friday only.

Ono Hawaiian BBQ offers Hawaiian-inspired plate lunches and other island specialties, including kalbi short ribs, kalua pork, chicken katsu, grilled spam and eggs, island white fish, spam musubi and shrimp.

Each plate includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad and vegetables.

Combination plates are also available. The BBQ & Katsu mix comes with barbecue chicken, barbecue beef and chicken katsu along with rice, macaroni salad and vegetables.

The Long Beach location is the latest of over 115 restaurants across California and Arizona. Previously, the closest locations to Long Beach were in Paramount, Compton or San Pedro.

Ono Hawaiian BBQ was founded by brothers Joshua and Joe Liang in Los Angeles in 2002. Their first location was in Santa Monica at Santa Monica Boulevard and Bundy Drive.

Beginning Friday, Ono Hawaiian BBQ, 1946 N. Lakewood Blvd., will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.