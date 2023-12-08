For hundreds of years, night markets have been a staple tradition across many cultures for communities to socialize, celebrate the arts, try new food and find goods and gifts for loved ones.

Today, that tradition carries on, especially during the holiday season.

As the holidays fast approach, we found a handful of local holiday markets you can mine for unique gifts, stocking stuffers and also enjoy live music and food vendors.

Fourth Street Holiday Market – Saturday, Dec. 9

Fourth Street’s Retro Row hosts a pop-up marketplace once a month for their Fourth Fridays events, but this month they’ll be putting on a holiday market on Saturday Dec. 9.

Like always there will be tons of pop-ups and other vendors, and all of your favorite shops along the stretch will be open for business during the event that runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Retro Row is on Fourth Street between Hermosa Ave to Temple Ave

Wrigley Holiday Market at Beer Lab – Saturday, Dec. 9

Also on Saturday the Beer Lab is hosting a holiday market at their location in the Wrigley neighborhood. You can stroll through the vendors with a special holiday brew like the “Nightmare on 34 Brix” imperial stout or “The Beacons Are Lit” hoppy pale ale. Starting at 5 pm, the event is free of charge and runs until the brewery closes, so head on over to the Wrigley neighborhood after you get done at Retro Row.

LB Beer Lab is at 518 W. Willow st. Long Beach, Ca. 90802

2nd & PCH Holly Jolly Artisan Market – Dec. 10, 17

Creative Communal is “an open air market that brings local artisans and families together,” according to their website, and on Sunday Dec. 10 they’re hosting a “Holly Jolly Artisan Marketplace” at the 2nd and PCH shopping center.

Set to feature more than 35 local vendors, a DJ and live music, and a special Santa meet and greet (for more places to see Santa click here), the event is free to enter and runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Plus, if you can’t make it out this weekend they’re running it back a week later on Dec. 17.

2nd & PCH is at 6400 Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach CA 90803

Farmers Marketplace of Long Beach – Dec. 10, 17

You also have two chances to catch the Farmers Marketplace of Long Beach Christmas Market, first on Sunday, Dec. 10, and again on Dec. 17.

Their “certified” markets run every Sunday in a parking lot on the corner of Clark Ave and Spring Street, near the Long Beach Airport.

At these special edition Christmas markets you’ll also have a chance to meet Santa while shopping from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Farmers Market of Long Beach is hosted at 5000 E Spring Street, Long Beach CA 90815

Nyte Mrkt – Saturday, Dec. 16

Long Beach’s favorite indie night market (Nyte Mrkt) is returning just in time for holiday shopping. If you’re looking for a unique gift from a local maker, the market will offer 70+ vendors. Plus, there’ll be food, tattoos artists and live music going from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at 4321 Atlantic Ave.

Sugar Plum at Westminster Mall – Dec. 6 to 17

Starting Wednesday, Dec. 6, and running through Sunday, Dec. 17, this special holiday store at Westminster Mall in Orange County is full of handcrafted items that they claim are “the best in seasonal gifts and decorations” from more than 175 different vendors. Unlike previous years, there is no cover charge at the door.

Sugar Plum is at 1044 Westminster Mall on the South side of the mall.



Knott’s Merry Farm

The annual holiday celebration at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park runs until Jan. 7 and turns the whole park into a winter wonderland, while the streets of the old Calico ghost town host a Christmas Craft Village.

With plenty of vendors in tow, it won’t take you long to find what you need and head off to the rest of the park for shows, music, and special performances from Snoopy and the Peanuts on ice.

Plus, every night they have a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, and they’ll have special holiday food that you can’t get any other time of year.

Knott’s Berry Farm is at 8039 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA 90620