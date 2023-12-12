Long Beach is again hosting its annual New Year’s Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront with two fireworks shows to welcome 2024.

A “spectacular” display will illuminate the skyline once on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m., and again at midnight to ring in the new year.

For optimal viewing, spectators may want to snag spots near the Downtown waterfront, in Rainbow Lagoon Park, Shoreline Village or Alamitos Beach.

Many bars and restaurants throughout Downtown will also be hosting special events, DJs, drink specials and celebrations.

More information on the free fireworks shows, hosted by the Downtown Long Beach Alliance, can be found here.