Long Beach’s popular inflatable playgrounds are back on the water in time for summer.

The two play structures, called Wibits, were placed in the water on Friday at Alamitos Beach between Fifth and Sixth places and Bayshore Beach — also known as Horny Corner — at 5415 E. Ocean Boulevard.

The Wibits feature springboards, bouncers, domes, climbing structures and monkey bars on multiple floating play structures.

A family plays at the beach as crews anchor down an aquatic playground at Alamitos Beach in Long Beach Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Both will be monitored by lifeguards daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Sept. 2, the last day the Wibits will be out on the water.

To use the structures, all participants must pass a swimming test and each child under 9 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Long Beach officials advised people to “exercise caution” when playing because recreation on the water is a “naturally dangerous activity.”

Life jackets and personal flotation devices are not allowed on the structures.

“This is another enhancement to Alamitos Bay that residents can enjoy along with a new concession stand, swim ladders and swim distance buoy markings,” 3rd District Councilmember Kristina Duggan said in a statement.

More info on the Wibits can be found here.