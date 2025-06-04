The Long Beach Municipal Band is back for its 116th season with six weeks of free concerts starting later this month.

Whaley Park will host the first concert in the series on June 24, when Grammy-nominated singer Crystal Lewis will join the band for a musical lineup that ranges from “boot-stomping anthems to soulful ballads” that encompass the “heart and grit of the Wild West,” according to the schedule announcement.

Performances will be held Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on a rotating basis at five parks.

Here’s the band’s full schedule by location:

Whaley Park: June 24 and July 1 (Tuesdays)

Bixby Annex Park: July 8, July 15, July 22 and July 29 (Tuesdays)

Los Cerritos Park: June 25, July 2, July 9, July 16, July 23 and July 30 (Wednesdays)

Marine Stadium: June 26, July 3, July 10, July 17, July 24 and July 31 (Thursdays)

El Dorado Park West: June 27, July 11, July 18, July 25 and August 1 (Fridays)

The band is conducted by Kurt Curtis, the son of longtime conductor Larry Curtis.

Each week will have a theme, with a few highlights including “Night at the Opera” and “The Music of James Horner” — a legendary composer who scored “Apollo 13,” “Titanic,” “Braveheart” and other memorable films.

You can find more info about the municipal band and this year’s themes here.