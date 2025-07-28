It was billed as the biggest music festival in the history of Long Beach, and the crowds certainly delivered.

We spent two days photographing The Vans Warped Tour as it blasted into downtown Saturday and Sunday. Organizers pre-estimated crowds of 85,000 people each day, and when the time came, there was a sea of fans packed shoulder-to-shoulder in Marina Green Park and the parking lot outside the Long Beach Arena.

Reinvigorated for its 30th anniversary, the Warped Tour lineup was filled with punk bands and nostalgic acts like the All-American Rejects, the Vandals, Pennywise, Bowling for Soup, Dropkick Murphys and — notably — Sublime. It was the Long Beach-born band’s homecoming with Jakob Nowell taking on the frontman duties of his late father, Bradley.

Here are our best scenes from the weekend.

The sun starts to set as Sublime’s Jakob Nowell performs on the Vans Left Foot stage during the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Speed of Light on the Shapiro Stage performs at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Speed of Light performs at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Kelsie Kennard of Salt Lake City waits for a band to perform at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Sace6 takes the Octopus Stage as the band performs at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Sace6 takes the Octopus Stage as the band performs at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Fishbone with their horns at the Shapiro Stage at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Slaughter to Prevail with their well-known masks while performing on the Vans Left Foot stage at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Slaughter to Prevail performing on the Vans Left Foot stage at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Ice-T performs on the Beatbox Stage at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Hanabie, of Japan, performs on the Octopus Stage at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Hanabie, of Japan, performs on the Octopus Stage at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Sublime’s Jakob Nowell performs on the Vans Left Foot stage during the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Sublime’s Jakob Nowell performs on the Vans Left Foot stage during the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Charlotte Sands thanks fans after her show on the Rex Stage at the Vans Warped Tour In Long Beach, Saturday, July Saturday 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Kami Kehoe performs with her band on the Pike Stage at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A man works on an art installation at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Sunday, July 27, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Millionaire$ take the Ghost Stage early in the day at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Sunday, July 27, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A fan finds a better viewpoint to watch the Millionaire$ while they perform on the Ghost Stage early in the day at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Sunday, July 27, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A concert-goer receives high fives after she body-surfed and runs back into the crowd as the band The Paradox performs on the Beatbox stage at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Sunday, July 27, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Travis Barker performs with The Paradox as the band performs on the Beatbox stage at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Sunday, July 27, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A young fan cheers as Kim Dracula takes the stage at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Sunday, July 27, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Kim Dracula takes the stage at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Sunday, July 27, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The guitarist of the band Vended at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Sunday, July 27, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The city’s buildings make for the perfect backdrop as the band Vended performs at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Sunday, July 27, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Kaya P. and Angel D. find a place to sit as they wait for the next band at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Sunday, July 27, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A fan crowd-surfs at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Hair flies as the guitarist of the band Vended performs at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Sunday, July 27, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The stage lights light up the lead singer of Saosin as they play the Beatbox Stage at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Sunday, July 27, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Sace6 performs on the Octopus Stage at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Fishbone on the Shapiro Stage at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A lady known as Constant Kill Joy, of Long Beach, stands among the crowd at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Yee Haw! for Steve Swanson of Fresno, at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach on Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Slaughter to Prevail flexes while performing on the Vans Left Foot stage at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Fans react to Slaughter to Prevail at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Alex finds a place to rest between bands while at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The lead singer of Hanabie jumps as the band performs on the Octopus Stage at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Hanabie performs on the Octopus Stage at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A fan crowd-surfs at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Jakob Nowell performs on the Vans Left Foot stage during the Vans Warped Tour In Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Sublime’s Jakob Nowell performs on the Vans Left Foot stage during the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Sublime performs on the Vans Left Foot stage during the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The bass player for Kami Kehoe performs on the Pike Stage at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Kami Kehoe performs with her band on the Pike Stage at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A fan crowd-surfs at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The lights dim as L.A.-based band Mariachi El Bronx plays the Pike Stage at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.