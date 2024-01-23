From the artful athleticism of the the Peking Acrobats to a musical stage performance of The Addams Family — there’s a diverse variety of talent hitting stages around Long Beach this year.

We’ve put together a guide on local performing arts and every show we could find for the rest of 2024, including programming from the International City Theatre, Long Beach Playhouse and Musical Theatre West.

Here’s the schedule for plays and more live shows coming up this year.

International City Theatre

Feb. 14 to March 13 – “Marilyn, Mom, & Me (World Premiere)”: This is a true story written by Long Beach resident Luke Yankee, who attempts to unravel his complicated and often volatile relationship with his mother, actress Eileen Heckart, by exploring her friendship with Marilyn Monroe.

May 1 to 19 – "What the Constitution Means to Me": Playwright Heidi Schreck channels her 15-year-old self, who earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the country, to explore gender bias and the founding document of the United States.

June 12 to 30 – "The Outsider": Ned Newley might be the worst candidate to ever run for governor; he's terrified of public speaking, and his poll numbers are abysmal. This timely comedy is a commentary on modern politics and a celebration of democracy.

August 12 to Sept. 8 – "The Double V": This play is a dramatization of true events during early World War II – the nation's first Black civil rights movement, a historical effort to allow Black men and women to serve in the U.S. military. The Double V campaign is a "v" for "victory," both in the war and in racial equality.

Oct. 16 to Nov. 3 – "Murder on the Links": In a classic "whodunnit" by the famed Agatha Christie, adapted by Steven Dietz, Belgian detective Hercule Poirot solves a mystery on the private golf course at Merlinville-Sur-Mer.

Carpenter Performing Arts Center

Jan. 27 – The Peking Acrobats: These masters of acrobatics and grace showcase their artful athleticism in a festive Chinese carnival.

Feb. 3 – Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo: Celebrating their 50th anniversary, this all-male comic ballet company delivers a night of hilarity with parodies of classical ballet favorites.

March 23 – Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles: The Mexican folk dance company, led by Kareli Montoya and accompanied by musicians from Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar, delivers an evening of colorful, traditional song and dance.

April 6 – Henry Winkler: From "Happy Days" to HBO's "Barry," actor Henry Winkler shares lessons and funny stories from his career.

From “Happy Days” to HBO’s “Barry,” actor Henry Winkler shares lessons and funny stories from his career. May 8 & 9 – Lucie Arnaz: The singer, actor and daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz highlights her life on the stage through hits from some of Broadway’s greatest shows and gives insight into how they were made.

Long Beach Playhouse

Mainstage Theatre:

Jan. 13 to Feb. 10 – “The Mysterious Affair at Styles”: In this Adaptation of Agatha Christie’s debut novel, Hercule Poirot, Belgian ex-police officer, unravels the murder of someone on philanthropist Emily Inglethorp’s estate.

Feb. 24 to March 23 – "Ben Hur": Told with only four actors, this comedic tale is based on a bestselling book from the 19th century. Jewish prince Judah Ben-Hur embarks on a journey with chariot races, sea battles and stage combat.

April 6 to May 4 – "Hamlet": In an adaptation of a play that needs no introduction, the story goes as Shakespeare told it, but with four actors playing Hamlet's innocence, sympathy, justice and vengeance.

May 18 to June 15 – "Detroit '67": Amid the backdrop of the 1967 Detroit uprising, siblings Chelle and Lank struggle to hold onto their family ties after an inheritance leads them to clash over money and family business of an after-hours joint and Motown music.

Amid the backdrop of the 1967 Detroit uprising, siblings Chelle and Lank struggle to hold onto their family ties after an inheritance leads them to clash over money and family business of an after-hours joint and Motown music. June 29 to Aug. 3 – “The Addams Family: The Musical”: Wednesday Addams grows up and falls in love with a sweet, upstanding, normal man from a respectable family, and the greatest gothic household must navigate the relationship in this darkly, musical comic.

Studio Theatre:

Jan. 26 to 28 – “Love, Sex and the IRS.”: Jon Trachtman and Leslie Arthur are out-of-work musicians who room together and file tax returns listing them as married to save money. Matters get complicated when they have an affair, the IRS comes knocking and loved ones come into the mix.

Feb. 2 & 3 – "This is Our Youth": The coming-of-age play follows three young adults in 1982 New York who go on a ride over 48 hours, facing the challenges of adolescence, relationships and what to do with a stolen $15,000.

Feb. 9 to 11 – "PINS: The Royal Renaissance": PINS celebrates its 5th anniversary with an urban burlesque show, fighting against stigmas regarding Black sexual sexual liberation.

Feb 16 & 17 – LB Playhouse and Friends Cabaret Fundraiser: This two-night event will showcase the talents of volunteers and staff members of the Playhouse as they perform songs, scenes, stand up comedy and more.

Feb 23 to 25 – "Nina and Troyboy": This play explores a mother and son's complicated relationship set amidst the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement, dealing with themes of mental health, racism and religion in relation to color of young men in America.

March 1 to 3 – "Dino, Judy, Frank & Babs": A tribute to Dean Martin, Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra and Barbra Streisand, stars Jay Joseph and Joy Demain perform musical gems featuring a live band.

March 8 to 10 – "Murder at the Modjeska Manor: An Unscripted Murder Mystery": In this 90-minute "whodunnit," the Modjeska Unscripted Theatre company improvises a full-length play in the style of an Agatha Christie murder mystery and the movie "CLUE," inspired by audience suggestions.

March 15 to 17 – "Generation XYZ": CSULB's Theatre Threshold explores trauma, nuances of womanhood and gender marginalization in different political climates through a multigenerational family from the 80s to now.

CSULB’s Theatre Threshold explores trauma, nuances of womanhood and gender marginalization in different political climates through a multigenerational family from the 80s to now. March 23 – Plays in a Day 2024: Writers, actors and directors frantically create a performance that is written, rehearsed and performed in just one day.

Musical Theatre West

Feb. 9 to 25 – 42nd Street: Follow small-town dancer Peggy Sawyer as she uses her naive charm to join the biggest new show in town and dance her way into the spotlight when the lead gets injured and needs someone to replace them.

March 15 – Great American Songbook: The troupe celebrates movie musicals of the 1950s in this fundraiser that includes a dinner, silent auction, opportunity drawings and fan favorite performers.

April 12 to 28 – Million Dollar Quartet: This is a world in which Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley joined forces after an impromptu jam session, changing rock and roll forever. Watch as these characters perform hits like "Great Balls of Fire", "Hound Dog" and "I Walk the Line" live.

July 12 to 28 – Newsies: Based on the real Newsboys Strike of 1899, Newsies is the story of Jack Kelly, a rebellious newsboy who dreams of being an artist away from the city. After a publishing giant raises newspaper prices at the expense of newsboys, they band together to take action.

Based on the real Newsboys Strike of 1899, Newsies is the story of Jack Kelly, a rebellious newsboy who dreams of being an artist away from the city. After a publishing giant raises newspaper prices at the expense of newsboys, they band together to take action. Oct. 18 to Nov. 3 – Ain’t Misbehavin’: Performers bring the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s and 30s to life in one of the most popular revues ever with memorable, sassy and sometimes sultry song and dance.

Long Beach Shakespeare Company

Jan. 19 to Feb. 17 – “Love’s Labour’s Lost”: In this fun and fast-moving Shakespearean comedy, the King and two friends must host a princess and her two ladies – right after taking a vow to avoid women and commit to a life of study and self-improvement for three years.

March 2 to 10 – "The Wizard of Oz" Radio Show: The company takes to the air waves to retell this classic about Dorothy, the land of Oz and her new friends: the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion.

April 12 to May 4 – "Antigone": The two sons of Oedipus have fallen in battle during a civil war, and Antigone believe that both brothers deserve a proper burial, defying her uncle King Creon. What follows is an intense, cosmic exploration of morality, law, gender roles and human suffering.

May 31 to June 9 – New Works Festival: This is a two week theatrical event presenting new one-act plays, full length plays and musicals in various stages of development.

July 12 to Aug. 3 – "The Comedy of Errors": Two pairs of twins each search for lost siblings: Antiphonus for Antiphonus, while his servant, Dromio, searches for his twin Dromio. Misadventures, mistaken identity and shenanigans ensue.

Aug. 23 to Sept. 14 – Chekhov Shorts – "Bet, Bear, Proposal": Diane Benedict brings the comedic short stories of literary master Anton Chekhov to the stage in an original translation and adaptation.

Diane Benedict brings the comedic short stories of literary master Anton Chekhov to the stage in an original translation and adaptation. Oct. 4 to 6 – Poetry Series: LBSC ushers in writers, poets and poet laureates to perform in this series.

LBSC ushers in writers, poets and poet laureates to perform in this series. Oct. 11 to 13 – “Dial M for Murder” Radio Show: A husband frames his wife for the murder of the man he hired to kill her.

Oct. 18 to 20 – Ray Bradbury Double Feature: "The Veldt & Sound of Thunder Radio Show": When the kids don't get what they want from a futuristic smarthouse all quickly turns horrific; Eckles, a hunter, prepares to go back in time to kill a tyrannosaurus rex, but disrupting the past like that can create a catastrophic ripple effect.

Oct. 25 to 27 – "War of the Worlds" Radio Show: LBSC retells this H.G. Wells science fiction classic about a Martian invasion on Earth.

LBSC retells this H.G. Wells science fiction classic about a Martian invasion on Earth. Dec. 5 to 15 – “The Christmas Carol Deluxe” Radio Show: The company holds their annual retelling of this famed Christmas tale, complete with full Dickens costumes and a Christmas chorus.

