The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

We’re getting artsy this week.

We’ve got a Downtown art walk with tons of exhibitions from local artists, a record store meetup at Fingerprints and, of course, the city’s annual MLK Day celebration to honor the legacy of the famed civil rights activist.

If you just want to kick back, watch “The Big Lebowski” and drink some beers, we’ve got that below, too.

Get to scrollin’!

LBMA – Ordinary People (Wednesday – Sunday)

The Long Beach Museum of Art is displaying its Ordinary People exhibition from now until Sunday, Jan. 14.

Guided by passages from Angela Davis’ “Freedom is a Constant Struggle,” the expansive exhibition features organizations that were founded and run by artists, educators and thinkers dedicated to positive social change and community action.

There are works by Crenshaw Dairy Mart, QUA – LGBTQ Ukrainians in America, Tlaloc Studios, AMBOS Project, People’s Pottery Project and Slanguage Studio.

Tickets for the museum start at $12 for general admission and can be bought here or at the door.

The Long Beach Museum of Art is located at 2300 E. Ocean Blvd.

Downtown Art Walk (Saturday)

To support local artists, the Downtown Long Beach Alliance will host its quarterly Downtown Art Walk this Saturday, Jan. 13 starting at noon.

The Art Walk will feature exhibitions throughout downtown, dance performances and a silkscreening activity and giveaway. There will also be three free activation hubs, at the Mosaic, Long Beach Museum of Art and East Village Arts Park, for folks to check out.

Attendees can also see exhibits like Studio One Eleven’s “We Activate Our Cities” Initiative at the Acres of Books Building, LBMA’s latest exhibition “Living Spaces,” showcasing family, culture and history.

Hellada Gallery will also host a reception from noon to 9 p.m. for two resident artists Mark Morale, whose work focuses on tactile art and textured paintings of aquatic life, and Steven Stein, who works through various mediums like photography, ceramics and computer-generated designs.

More information here.

Gumby: the Movie (Saturday – Sunday)

The Art Theatre will be screening “Gumby: The Movie” this weekend at 11 a.m. both Saturday, Jan. 13 and Sunday, Jan. 14.

It’s a stop-motion surrealist claymation adventure comedy, and the preview description from the Art Theatre’s website reads, “The crazy Blockheads threaten to ruin Gumby’s benefit concert by replacing the entire city of Clokeytown with Robots.”

Some of us at the Post are too young to have this movie tucked away into the corners of our childhood memories, but if this unlocked a core memory for you, it can be relived – maybe even with your kids. Or if you haven’t seen it, you can check out this oddball, yet charming, fever dream of a film for the first time.

Tickets are $12 for adults and can be bought here.

The Art Theatre of Long Beach is located at 2025 E. 4th St.

Record Store Meetup at Fingerprints (Sunday)

For the vinyl enthusiasts, there will be a record store meetup at Fingerprints Music Sunday, Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The social group, for those that are into vinyl records and want to meet others who also love collecting them, meets once a month and will be celebrating the 1 year anniversary of meetups this weekend.

The plan is to meet in front of Fingerprints Music at 11 a.m., introduce everyone to each other, browse the store for an hour then take a group photo at 1 p.m. If you’re up for it, you can go grab lunch with everyone afterward, too.

More information can be found here.

Fingerprints Music is located at 420 East 4th St.

The Doo Wop Project (Sunday)

Stars of Broadway hits “Jersey Boys” and “Motown: The Musical” are coming back to the Carpenter Performing Arts Center this Sunday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m.

Celebrating American pop and rock history, the Doo Wop Project will perform renditions of classic Doo Wop hits and “doo-wopified” versions of contemporary songs from Adele, Garth Brooks and more.

Tickets start at $45 plus fees and can be bought here. More info here.

The Carpenter Performing Arts Center is located at 6200 E. Atherton St.

The Big Lebrewski (Thursday & Sunday)

Long Beach Beer Lab will hold their first pairing event of the year in honor of “The Big Lebowski” on Thursday, Jan. 11 at their Wrigley location and Sunday, Jan. 14 at the Zaferia location.

It’ll be a night of costume contests, food pairings and “The Dude.” They’ll be screening the movie in the taproom and offering special food and dessert pairing with their four Big Lebowski themed brews and four new desserts.

The film screening will start at 7 p.m., and the costume contest will follow right after.

There will be no cover charge, and the special pairing flight is priced at $25. More information can be found on their Instagram, here.

Long Beach Beer Lab’s Wrigley location is at 518 W. Willow St., and their Zaferia location is at 4000 E Anaheim St. Ste. 1a.

MLK Day Parade and Celebration (Monday)

Long Beach’s annual celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held this year in Central Long Beach at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Anaheim Street. The festivities begin at 10 a.m.

The parade, free for all to attend, will have floats, brass bands, performers and community organizations celebrating the civil rights activist. It will march north toward Martin Luther King Jr. Park, where there will be live performances, food vendors, a kid’s area and music from noon to 5 p.m.

Multiple people will be honored during the event with a Peace Maker Award, given to folks recognized for representing Dr. King’s legacy through their work in the city.

More information on the celebration can be found here. A map of the parade route can be found here.

Martin Luther King Jr. Park is at 1950 Lemon Ave.