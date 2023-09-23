Farms and lots across the southland are piling up haystacks and rolling in pumpkins for the approaching spooky season and those looking to make the most out of the perennial festivities have quite a few options, so long as you don’t mind a little drive.

Below we’ve found five pumpkin patches in the area with many offering unique attractions.

PA’S PUMPKIN PATCH – LONG BEACH

Pa’s Pumpkin Patch is a local favorite for its carnival-style attractions and large pumpkin patch that also offers haystacks, cornstalks and gourds in addition to a wide variety of pumpkins.

There are over 28 attractions from a petting zoo and live pony rides to an inflatable slide and bounce house. It also features a variety of food vendors selling tacos, snow cones, funnel cakes, barbeque and more.

The patch opens for the Halloween season on Friday, Sept. 29. Entry costs $5 for individuals 13 and older; and $2.50 for children ages 3-12. Games and food are not included in the entry ticket. Reservations are required, visit their website, here.

Pa’s Pumpkin Patch is at 6701 E. Pacific Coast Hwy.

DELUCA FARM – SAN PEDRO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DeLuca Farm (@delucafarm)

San Pedro’s pumpkin patch at DeLuca Farm offers a large selection of pumpkins and entertainment for children.

In addition to a farm animal petting zoo, carnival games, photo opportunities, and a bounce house, guests can also hop on mini tractors to race.

The farm says it will open to the public in October, but hasn’t announced a specific date yet. Check their website or Instagram page for further details.

DeLuca Farm is at 903 S. Western Ave.

FALLSTIVITIES PUMPKIN PATCH – CERRITOS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fallstivities Pumpkin Patch (@fallstivitiespumpkinpatch)

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 30, the Los Cerritos Center will transform a portion of its parking lot into a pumpkin patch playground for kids.

There will be an area for pumpkin decorating and photo ops and a variety of activities including face painting, an inflatable rock climbing wall, bounce houses, an obstacle course for scooters and a soft play area for children under 5.

The pumpkin patch will also have light food and drinks such as popcorn, cotton candy, candy apples and soda. The patch will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the weekends. The event is free to enter, but some games and activities do require a fee. Click here for more information.

Los Cerritos Mall is at 239 Los Cerritos Center.

DEBBIE AND JEFF’S – REDONDO BEACH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debbie and Jeffs Trees (@debbieandjeffspumpkinsandtrees)

This pumpkin patch close by to the coast features all the trappings you’d expect—a sizeable selection of pumpkins, a petting zoo, bounce houses—but Debbie & Jeff’s guests can also get up close with a live turkey.

The patch opens to the public on Oct. 9 and is free to enter. Click here for more information.

Debbie & Jeff’s is at 411 S. Pacific Coast Hwy.

MR. JACK O’ LANTERNS PUMPKIN PATCH – TORRANCE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr. Jack O’ Lantern (@mrjackolanternspumpkins)

Mr. Jack O’ Lantern’s Pumpkin Patch in Torrance features some unique pumpkin-related activities. There’s pumpkin decorating, of course, but also pumpkin putting, pumpkin bowling and even pumpkin smashing.

Kids can also enjoy a bounce house and slide, plus a petting zoo, food and drinks. There’s also a very, very large selection of pumpkins to choose from.

Entry is free, however, some games and activities are not. The patch is currently open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Click here for more information.

Mr. Jack O’ Lantern’s Pumpkin Patch in Torrance is at 17520 Prairie Ave.