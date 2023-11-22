The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, we’re sure many of you are looking for activities to spend time with your loved ones, and we’ve got you covered.

There’s the Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning that might make you feel less guilty about the meal you’ll have later that day. For the whole family, there’s a self-guided scavenger hunt and Saturday shopping with deals at local shops.

For those looking for bassy mosh pits or great cover bands, we’ve got that, too.

Get to scrollin’!

TURKEY TROT (Thursday)

If you’re looking to get a good workout before seeing the family or just want to offset all the calories you’ll consume, you can participate in Long Beach’s 21st annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning at Rosie’s Dog Beach.

Participants can either run or walk a 5K or 10K race along the scenic beach path starting at 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., and kids up to 12 years old can also run in the half-mile “Wingding” starting at 8:40 a.m.

Rates are now $45 for an adult 5K and 10K entry, and $35 for child entry. If you want to run the Wingding with your kids, make sure to fill out the liability waiver and wear your bib. Packet pickups are Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and starting at 6:30 a.m. on race morning.

And if a good sweat wasn’t enough of a reward, race volunteers will be handing out whole holiday pies to about every 15th finisher. Feel free to come in costume!

For registration and more information, click here.

Rosie’s Dog Beach is at 5000 E Ocean Blvd, and the race starting line is at 1 Granada Ave.

PUZZLING ADVENTURES SCAVENGER HUNT (Thursday – Sunday)

Not everyone can be a contestant on “The Amazing Race,” but you can get a small taste of what that’s like with the Puzzling Adventures Scavenger Hunt in Long Beach. It’s a cross between a scavenger hunt, adventure race and self-guided walking tour.

Each adventure has a series of locations where you’ll have to answer questions and solve puzzles to progress. All you need to participate is your group of friends and family and a mobile device with data connection.

The journey is designed to be entertaining and informative, and most of their events are wheelchair- and stroller-friendly. So grab your group and go for the gold — or split up and compete against each other.

Tickets start at $35 per group. It should take around 2 hours to complete, and daylight hours and small groups are highly recommended. You can start the scavenger hunt at your own convenience.

The event suggests you park at 100 Pacific Ave. to begin. For tickets and more information, click here.

MEALS ON WHEELS VOLUNTEERING (Friday)

Those who have been looking to volunteer for the holiday season but haven’t had a chance to do so can give their time to Meals on Wheels of Long Beach. On Friday, Nov. 24 starting at 7:30 a.m., you can help pack and deliver meals for ill, disabled, and elderly homebound residents.

Volunteer opportunities that day also include:

Meal Packer (7:30 to 10:30 a.m.)

Friendly Visitor (10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Driver (10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Office Assistant (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Make sure to RSVP or contact them in advance so they know you’re coming to help. You can call 562-439-5000 for a quick volunteer application. For more information, click here.

Meals on Wheels headquarters is at 317 Termino Ave.

APOCALYPSE: ZOMBIELAND (Friday – Saturday)

Picture this: the world has plunged into a zombie apocalypse and the only way to stop the undead onslaught? Loud bass music. At least that’s how it works at the Apocalypse: Zombieland festival happening at the Queen Mary Waterfront starting at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24.

Those wanting to headbang on Thanksgiving weekend can catch Excision, Dack Janiels, Zeds Dead, Zomboy, and a whole mob of other DJs and artists performing on Friday and Saturday.

General admission starts at $219.99 for two-day and $109.99 for single-day, while a VIP pass starts at $249.99 for single-day and $359.99 for two-day. For the nightcrawlers, be sure not to miss the afterparties.

Tickets and more information can be found here.

The Queen Mary Waterfront is at 1126 Queens Hwy.

KNYGHT RYDER & THE IRON MAIDENS AT GASLAMP (Friday – Saturday)

Speaking of headbanging, the Gaslamp in Long Beach is hosting two special guests this weekend. If you’re looking for nights full of rock and heavy metal, look no further.

On Friday, Nov. 24 starting at 9 p.m., legendary local ’80s and ’90s tribute band Knyght Ryder will perform as they do every week. The next night on Saturday starting at 8 p.m., The Iron Maidens, an all-female Iron Maiden tribute band, will take the stage.

Tickets to see Knyght Ryder are $15 and can be purchased here, and tickets for The Iron Maidens go for $22.50 and can be purchased here.

The Gaslamp is at 6251 E. Pacific Coast Highway.

SHOP SMALL SATURDAY (Saturday)

If you don’t get your shopping fix on Black Friday or want to get a head start on grabbing gifts for the holidays, you can participate in Long Beach’s Shop Small Saturday on Nov. 25.

Small Business Saturday is an annual event tucked in between Black Friday and Cyber Monday that encourages people to shop from local stores and strengthen neighborhood economies.

There will be incentives and deals for shopping locally this weekend, like a rewards program you can sign up for here.

Shoppers can hit up Retro Row for vintage attire and goods, find specials at stores around the East Village Arts District, get free snacks and special discounts at shops around Bixby Knolls, and enjoy free parking at Belmont Shore.

More information can be found here.