The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

There’s just one last weekend left for Halloween shenanigans—and you best believe we’ve got you covered. Check out a crime thriller on stage, a local haunted house, or go a little crazy with a Halloween pub crawl. For those who’d like to leave the spooky festivities for Tuesday, we’ve also found some sweet markets to shop and some concerts worth your time.

INTERNATIONAL CITY THEATRE PRESENTS “DEATHTRAP” (Thursday – Sunday)

Broadway’s longest-running comedy-thriller, “Deathtrap” by celebrated playwright Ira Levin is now on stage with International City Theatre, with shows all throughout the weekend.

Full of plot twists, deception and intrigue, the play begins with a devious plot by a successful, yet disgruntled playwright, who seeks to change his poor career luck at the expense of a student writer. With the talent behind International City Theatre, the show is certainly a fine option to round out your Halloween fun before the month is over.

Showings of “Deathtrap” are available on Thursday through Sunday, with tickets starting at $49. The play will be running until Nov. 5. Click here for more information.

International City Theatre is located in the Long Beach Convention Center at 330 E. Seaside Way,

“NOSFERATU” SCREENING WITH LIVE ORGAN (Friday)

The organ pipes at First Congregational Church of Long Beach will be blowing a score quite unlike its usual holy repertoire with the screening of the horror film “Nosferatu” on Friday, Oct. 27.

The 1922 Dracula-inspired film has been a mainstay of the horror genre for a century, with composers around the world creating unique scores for the silent film. For this special screening, First Congregational has invited professional organist Robert York to play the musical accompaniment on the church’s powerful 70-rank Moeller organ.

Guests are encouraged to come in costume for the event, which is free to attend, though donations to the church are appreciated. Click here for more information.

First Congregational Church of Long Beach is at 241 Cedar Ave.

HALLOWEEN PUB CRAWL (Friday)

Romp around Long Beach’s bar scene while clad in your finest Halloween costume this Friday with the Long Beach Halloween Pub Crawl in the Downtown area.

Visit over 10 local bars and nightclubs, with many offering free welcome shots, free entry, and discount food and drink specials. The party starts at The Harbor, with check-in at 6 p.m.

Tickets to the crawl cost $30. Click here for more information and to see participating venues. Must be 21 or older to enjoy.

The Harbor is at 130 Pine Ave.

FAIRBROOK MANOR HAUNTED HOUSE (Friday – Sunday)

For years, a family in the Los Altos South neighborhood has gone all out for Halloween, transforming their home into a 1930s-style haunted mansion. This weekend, Oct. 27-29, will be the last chance for visitors to brave the homegrown haunt known as Fairbrook Manor.

Guests can expect all kinds of creepy characters to interact with in and out of the house, as well as jump scares. Entry costs only $5.

Guests are encouraged to bring any canned foods or toiletries they can spare since this haunt also doubles as a fundraiser and donation service for the Long Beach Rescue Mission.

Visit the Fairbrook Manor Instagram for more information. The house will be open from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Fairbrook Manor is at 5426 E. Fairbrook St.

LONG BEACH VINTAGE ETC SIDEWALK SALE (Saturday)

Long Beach Vintage Etc is hauling its merchandise outside for a massive sidewalk sale on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Over 30 of their shop’s vendors will be selling vintage clothing, art, furniture, dishware and knickknacks, all for $10 or less. It might just be the perfect place for that last-second Halloween find, too.

What’s more, the first 20 people in line will also receive a $10 gift card and inside the store, guests can also shop 10 to 20% off at selected inside booths.

The sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here for more information.

Long Beach Vintage Etc is at 737 Pine Ave.

POPS! A BEATLES CELEBRATION (Saturday)

It’s not hard to find a quality Beatles tribute band—they’re everywhere. But The Beatles backed by a symphony orchestra? That would be a unique experience even for the fans who were lucky enough to see the British rockstars in their youth.

For more than 20 years, Classical Mystery Tour, a Beatles Tribute band, has performed at some of the most distinguished concert halls across the world, elevating the music of The Beatles with the power of a symphony behind it. And now, the group is teaming up with the Long Beach Symphony for a concert on Saturday, Oct. 28 that will play all of The Beatles’ greatest hits.

Tickets for the concert start at $30. Doors open at 6:30 for indoor picnicking, so you can bring your own food and drinks to enjoy. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

The concert will be at the Long Beach Arena at 300 E. Ocean Blvd.

PATCHWORK MAKERS FESTIVAL (Sunday)

The Patchwork Show Makers Festival is a free biannual craft fair that sets up shop around Southern California offering local artists, crafters and designers a space to showcase their handmade goods in an affordable venue. Back for fall, the Patchwork Festival is this Sunday, Oct. 29.

Long Beach is home to Patchwork’s biggest event each year, and Sunday’s festival will be no exception, with over 200 makers and artists expected, selling a variety of goods such as handbags, jewelry, plants, ceramics, clothing for men, women and children, knits and crochets, apothecary items—a lot of stuff, you get it.

In the inevitable event that all that shopping makes you hungry, rest assured there will be food trucks stationed on-site.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

Find the festival at 490 Bayshore Ave.

If you’re looking to see some live music, here’s a list of all of the bands, DJs and other musical happenings going on this Halloweekend in Long Beach.

