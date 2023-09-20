The following is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

Long Beach will see the debut of two cultural festivals this weekend. One is a celebration of Latino culture and history and the other will honor a diverse range of cultures through music, song and dance performances.

There’s also a new pop-up that will let guests pet and play with some adoptable kittens at the Assistance League of Long Beach on Retro Row. Film buffs may also enjoy a special screening of the ’70s film “Paper Moon” on 16mm at the Art Theatre.

“PAPER MOON” 50TH ANNIVERSARY (Thursday)

Fans of ’70s cinema will get the chance to see “Paper Moon” on 16mm black and white film Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Art Theatre of Long Beach.

The 1973 comedy-drama takes audiences back to the Great Depression era, with a con man who forges an unlikely partnership with a little girl. The event, in time with the movie’s 50th anniversary, will feature two screenings at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets.

The Art Theatre of Long Beach is at 2025 E. Fourth St.

4TH ON 4TH: POP-UP KITTEN CUDDLES (Friday)

The Assistance League of Long Beach, a thrift and vintage shop, will host a bunch of adoptable cats and kittens to pet and play with on Friday, Sept. 22.

The pop-up, in collaboration with Helen Sanders CatPaws, is meant to bring a little fun and relaxation to shoppers’ day and to help socialize the adoptable cats.

You can find the pop-up at the thrift store from 6 to 8 p.m. It’s free to attend. Click here for more information.

Assistance League of Long Beach is at 2100 E. Fourth St.

FRIENDZONE COMEDY SHOW (Friday)

Long Beach may have its big comedy house at the Laugh Factory, but if you’re looking for something a little more local and laid back, consider checking out this comedy show by The Friendzone at Ficklewood Ciderworks on Friday, Sept. 22.

Each show, hosted by Long Beach comedy duo Berenice Ashikian and Garrett Ulrich, brings out an array of Long Beach, Orange County and Los Angeles comedians—some new, some seasoned—to entertain. What’s more, the shows are free to attend, but there is a two-drink bar minimum.

Click here for more information and to RSVP.

Ficklewood Ciderworks is at 720 E. Broadway.

VIVA LONG BEACH (Saturday)

A new festival celebrating Latino culture is debuting at Lincoln Park on Saturday, Sept. 23 with local food vendors, music and entertainment.

The free, family-friendly event will feature food from Los Reyes del Taco Sabroso, The Quesadilla Calling, Mi Parrilla Fritanga Nica, VCHOS Truck and more. Attendees can also try drinks and cocktails from Aguas Locas LA and Rosemallows Bar, plus nonalcoholic cocktails from Bar Nuda.

A variety of Latin artists will perform and guests can also check out a small makers market. The event is free to attend, but guests can opt to purchase a $40 ticket that will include several free drinks, a dessert, a closer viewing spot to the performance stage and artist meet-and-greets. Click here for more information.

Lincoln Park is at 101 Pacific Ave.



SIGNAL HILL CULTURAL FESTIVAL (Saturday)

Experience a multitude of cultures through song and dance performances and other entertainment during the Signal Hill Cultural Festival on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The new and free festival by the Signal Hill Diversity Coalition Committee will feature a diverse range of performances and musical acts including “The Real Mr. Clark,” an R&B and blues musician, the Cambodian Royal Ballet dancers, Spanish flamenco dancers, African drumming and Hawaiian ukulele performances.

The event will also have food trucks serving up Thai and Cuban food; a Zumba class and activities for kids including a bouncy house, face painting, and arts and crafts.

The festival is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Signal Hill Park.

Signal Hill Park is at 2175 Cherry Ave.

OASIS BEACH PARTY (Saturday)

This dance party at Rosie’s Dog Beach will bring out local and regional DJs for a daylong boogie on the sand.

The free event begins at noon, with live DJ sets until 10 p.m. There will also be food and drink (non-alcoholic) vendors on site, plus a small art show.

Guests are encouraged to bring beach towels, lawn chairs, canopies or their own food and drink, although no alcohol is allowed on the beach. Click here for more information.

Rosie’s Dog Beach is at 5000 E. Ocean Blvd.

LAMBADA ZOUK OPEN AIR (Sunday)

Dance company Lambada Zouk Influence will host a free outside dance class at Recreation Park Sunday, Sept. 24 for anyone who’d like to learn the Lambada.

The Lambada (also known as Lambadazouk) is a Brazilian partner dance that features a lot of movement, spins and body isolation techniques, among other elements. Click here for an example of the style.

The hourlong class (from 5 to 6 p.m.) is free to attend, and afterward, there will be a social so attendees can dance more or get to know one another. Click here for more information.

Recreation Park is at 4900 E. Seventh St.

