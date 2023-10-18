The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

This weekend we thought to spotlight our cultural institutions, some of which are embracing the spooky season. The Long Beach Symphony, for instance, is putting on a free Halloween concert. A small theater troupe, that has been performing 35-years strong in the city, is doing a midnight shadow-casted showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” And Musical Theatre West is premiering its newest production “The Sound of Music” this weekend.

There’s more, but you know what to do: Get to scrollin’!

CANSTRUCTION LONG BEACH (Wednesday – Sunday)

The annual CANstruction, a building competition that invites engineers and architectural firms to create elaborate displays out of canned goods to be donated to charity, is returning to Landmark Square on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Using canned foods, design and engineering firms Gensler Architects and Valero Energy will have 12 hours to create a Halloween candy-themed structure made up of 3,000 to 4,000 cans each. This year, the recipients of the canned food will be the Long Beach Rescue Mission and Lydia House Women’s Shelter.

Guests are invited to come see the construction process, which begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18 and stretches into the early morning hours on Thursday, Oct. 19. Those who’d like to see the completed structures and vote on their favorites can visit Landmark Square (the building is open 24 hours) until Oct. 29. To vote. Guests are asked to bring canned foods that will also be donated.

After, structures will be dismantled and to given the nonprofit organizations. Click here for more information. The event is free to attend.

Landmark Square is at 111 W. Ocean Blvd.

DRAG SHOW (Friday)

Long Beach’s premier drag show company, Hamburger Mary’s and Jewels Productions, has teamed up with First Congregational Church of Long Beach to present a special benefit drag show, with proceeds benefitting the LGBTQ Center Long Beach on Friday, Oct. 20.

The show will be hosted by Jewels, arguably the city’s most well-known drag figure, with performances by some of Hamburger Mary’s resident entertainers. Guests can also enjoy appetizers and cocktails.

Tickets to the event are donation-based but suggested donations are $20 for adults and $10 for students. Click here for more information.

First Congregational Church of Long Beach is at 241 Cedar Ave.

MUSICAL THEATRE WEST PRESENTS “THE SOUND OF MUSIC” (Friday – Sunday)

Musical Theatre West is returning to the stage with one of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most beloved works, “The Sound of Music” on Friday, Oct. 20 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center.

Though many might have fallen in love with the free-spirited Austrian postulant through the 1965 film starring Julie Andrews, the story of the Von Trapp Family began as a Broadway production many years before the highly successful film. So, if you’ve never gotten to experience the sensation live, Musical Theatre West is the place to see it. Expect all the breathtaking songs, dance numbers and set designs that have made Musical Theatre West one of the best places in Long Beach to see live musical theater.

Shows begin on Friday, Oct. 20 with performances on weekends and select days through Nov. 5. Tickets start at $20. Click here for more information.

The Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center is located on the Cal State Long Beach campus at 6200 E. Atherton St.

HALLOWEEN HOOTENANNY (Saturday)

On Saturday, Oct. 21 the Halloween Hootenanny, a spooky craft beer festival at the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) will return for a third year with dozens of craft breweries, cideries, wineries and hard kombucha makers to enjoy.

Guest breweries hailing from all over the world will participate alongside local favorites like Beachwood Brewing Co., Brouwerij West, Ten Mile Brewing, Long Beach Beer Lab, and more.

General admission tickets start at $55 and include unlimited sample pours and a complimentary commemorative souvenir tasting glass. VIP tickets cost $75 and offer one-hour early entry (noon) as well as unlimited sample pours and the commemorative tasting glass. Designated driver tickets cost $25.

Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.

MOLAA is at 628 Alamitos Ave.

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW (Sunday)

For the past 35 years, the volunteer-based show troupe Midnight Insanity has put on live productions of the “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” at the Art Theatre.

For those who have never experienced the hilarity and absurdity that is live, shadow-casting “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” we’ll break it down for you. Community actors will mime and lip-sync along to the 1975 while also bringing their own personality and flair to the campy musical.

The whole performance is as much about watching the show as it is participating, which means you can heckle, catcall (they love that), sing and dance along. Costumes have always been encouraged for attendees—so, dress up if you’re feeling it.

Tickets for the show cost $13.50 and can be purchased here. The film starts at midnight.

The Art Theatre is at 2025 E. Fourth St.

KIDICAL MASS ZOMBIE RIDE (Sunday)

Kidical Mass, a monthly outdoor neighborhood bike ride, is back this Sunday, Oct. 22 and for the spooky season, they’re encouraging riders to come in their best zombie attire.

Those who come early can get their face painted and prizes will be given out to the “best” and “ugliest” zombie after the ride. The event will also have live music, treats and snacks to enjoy.

Meet up will be at 11 a.m. in the backlot behind Pixie Toys. Those who want to get “zombified” are asked to show up at 10:30 a.m. The event is free to attend. Click here for more information.

Pixie Toys is at 3914 Atlantic Ave.

SYMPHONY SPOOKTACULAR (Sunday)

The Long Beach Symphony has teamed up with the Rumba Foundation to present the Symphony Spooktacular, a family-friendly event with Halloween activities and musical performances.

Children ages 17 and younger may enter for free and enjoy a variety of musical games and performances, from an instrument “petting zoo” to a costume parade and trick-or-treating. Members of the Long Beach Symphony will also perform classical renditions of music from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Star Wars,” “The Addams Family” “Harry Potter” and more.

The event at the Terrace Theater is from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22. The hour-long concert portion will begin at 3 p.m. Tickets for adults 18 and older cost $20. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

The Long Beach Terrace Theater is at 300 E. Ocean Blvd.

