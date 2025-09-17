This article was originally published by LAist on Sept. 17, 2025.

Topline: Registration to attend the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles will start in January with ticket sales for the Paralympic Games to follow in 2027.

How Olympics tickets work: Aspiring spectators must first register online, then later in 2026 there will be a series of drawings to assign a time slot to purchase tickets. People that live near the Games venues will have early access to tickets.

How much will tickets cost? Single tickets will start at $28. There will also be a variety of packages that include transportation, premium seating and additional experiences.

Who’s in charge? “The LA28 Games will be an opportunity to purchase a ticket to history,” LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover said in a statement. “Whether you’re a local family attending your first Olympic or Paralympic event or a global traveler joining us for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, there really will be something for everyone across our suite of ticket options and hospitality packages.”

What’s next: LA28 said more information about the ticket-buying process will be shared later this year. Sign up for their newsletter to stay in the loop and follow LAist’s Olympic coverage. In Long Beach, you can expect 11 Olympic events, including beach volleyball, handball, water polo and target shooting.