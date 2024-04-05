The Commerce-based operators of 99 Cents Only stores announced Thursday they will shutter all 371 of its locations — including two in Long Beach and one in Signal Hill — with liquidation sales set to begin at all of its stores on Friday, April 5.

The move will impact all company locations in California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas.

“This was an extremely difficult decision and is not the outcome we expected or hoped to achieve,” interim company CEO Mike Simoncic said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the last several years have presented significant and lasting challenges in the retail environment, including the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting consumer demand, rising levels of shrink, persistent inflationary pressures and other macroeconomic headwinds, all of which have greatly hindered the company’s ability to operate.”

Support facts not fear News happens fast. In the midst of crime, disasters and other breaking news, the Long Beach Post has reporters and photographers who run to the scene to bring you reliable information. If you value this vital community resource, support it with a tax-deductible donation.

The discount chain has several stores in the Long Beach area including:

2012 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach,

1851 Willow St., Signal Hill

1190 E. Carson St., Long Beach

4929 Woodruff Ave., Lakewood

12125 Carson St., Hawaiian Gardens

According to the company, it has partnered with Hilco Real Estate to facilitate liquidation of all merchandise, along with “certain fixtures, furnishings and equipment at the company’s stores.”

The 99 Cents Only stores were founded in 1982.

Company officials said they conferred with financial and legal advisers in hopes of finding a way to continue operating.

“Following months of actively pursuing these alternatives, the company ultimately determined that an orderly wind-down was necessary and the best way to maximize the value of 99 Cents Only Stores’ assets,” according to a company statement.

City News Service contributed to this report.