A No Kings protest against the Trump administration will take place this Saturday at Bluff Park in Long Beach as part of a movement that organizers say will feature more than 3,000 protests nationwide.

The third such event since Trump took office will focus on denouncing “the abuses of power, cruelty and corruption” that have resulted in “an illegal war,” skyrocketing costs and masked ICE agents invading local communities, according to Long Beach Indivisible, the local event organizer.

Saturday’s protest will take place from noon to 2 p.m. at Bluff Park, near the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Temple Avenue.

Thousands attended the Long Beach protest in October along Ocean Boulevard, most carrying signs and some donning costumes.

The first No Kings protest last June brought out nearly 5 million people nationwide, according to the national organizing group 50501. In October, nearly 7 million people attended 2,700 protests across all 50 states.

Event organizers stressed that Saturday’s protest is a “peaceful, nonviolent gathering” and no weapons of any kind will be permitted.

As of Wednesday, 56% of people disapproved of the job President Trump has done in office, 3% higher than at this point in his first term, according to the New York Times.

Long Beach organizers encourage participants to RSVP here and have put together printable protest signs here.