Police say a man’s body was found floating in the water near the Queen Mary last night, but no foul play is suspected.

At about 10:35 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a body in the water of Queensway Bay, southwest of Shoreline Village, according to Long Beach police.

When they arrived, they found a man’s body in the water “with no obvious signs of trauma,” Lt. Gerrit DeJongh said in a statement.

A medical examiner responded to the scene and performed an initial examination that also did not find any signs of trauma, DeJongh said.

No details about the man were immediately available.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office was working to determine his identity and cause of death.

CBSLA reported that two boaters found the body. They told the news station the man was wearing a T-shirt, sweatpants and had black hair.