City officials on Thursday gave the go-ahead for a former Orchard Supply Hardware store near the Long Beach Airport to be turned into a bowling alley and entertainment center.

In a 5-0 vote, the Long Beach Planning Commission approved the permits needed to convert the vacant storefront into a 40,000-square-foot Lucky Strike Bowling.

While renderings of the proposed interior were not provided, Lucky Strike Bowling, an upscale bowling lounge with three locations in Los Angeles County, is known for furnishings that blend modern and retro design elements.

In addition to a 34-lane bowling alley, the Long Beach location will have three arcade sections, a full bar and restaurant, according to plans submitted to the city.

Renovations will include a remodel of the outside building and enclosure of the 6,760-square-foot outdoor garden center, among other improvements.

Officials said at the meeting that such a center would be a great use of the building, located at 4100 E. Carson St., which has been vacant since 2019, and a boon for the surrounding shopping areas in Douglass Park. The 238-acre center is situated between the Long Beach Airport and Lakewood Golf Course.

The applicant, San Jose-based DJM Capital, operates the Long Beach Exchange shopping and dining complex, which includes The Hangar, a popular 17,000-square-foot Hangar food court across the street.

The former Orchard Supply Hardware store at Long Beach Exchange after Lowe’s closed all OSH locations in August 2018. Thursday, Jan 6, 2021. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

“We’re very excited to have Lucky Strike be interested in our shopping center and in Long Beach,” said Brett Thornton, DJM Capital Senior Vice President of Construction and Development.

Two past projects intended for the space have come before the commission in previous years, but both stalled out.

“Staff is excited for the proposed use and feel it’s going to fill a void in the recreation space that we feel is not only lacking within the immediate area but in the city as a whole,” said City Planner Quentin Jackson.