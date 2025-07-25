This article was originally published by LAist on July 24, 2025.

Topline: Metro’s light rail network will soon extend all the way to Pomona. On Sept. 19, the A Line extension will open, adding Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne/Fairplex and Pomona North to its route.

Why now? The extension is part of Metro’s program to expand transit ahead of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The Pomona Fairplex will host the cricket competition.

Connections: The expansion will boost transit access in the San Gabriel Valley and connect Long Beach to Pomona. The extension will also connect Metro riders to the Pomona Metrolink station, expanding access to much of the Inland Empire.

Other Metro extensions are coming: Metro is also planning to open three new D Line stops in the fall. That route, which was formerly known as the Purple Line, will extend along Wilshire Boulevard with stops at La Brea Avenue, Fairfax Avenue and La Cienega Boulevard. It’s the first part of a three-phase extension project. By 2028, that line is expected to run to Westwood.