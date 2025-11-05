This article was originally published by LAist on Nov. 5, 2025.

Topline: California’s Republican Party has filed a federal lawsuit challenging Prop 50, claiming the state’s new congressional maps are unconstitutional because they gerrymander districts in violations of the 14th and 15th Amendments.

Why it matters: California Republicans are asking a judge to issue an injunction to prevent the Prop. 50 maps, which were resoundingly approved by voters Tuesday, from going into effect. They say Democrats never fulfilled certain requirements under the Voting Rights Act when they created the new maps.

The backstory: Gov. Gavin Newsom called Tuesday’s special election in response to similar congressional redistricting efforts in Texas.

What’s next: The loser of the initial ruling is expected to appeal to a higher court. Lawyers for California Republicans say the appellate ruling will need to be made by Dec. 19, when candidates for the 2026 midterm elections can begin gathering signatures.