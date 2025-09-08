This article was originally published by LAist on Sept. 8, 2025.

Topline: California Attorney General Rob Bonta is suing the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, calling conditions inside its jails a “humanitarian crisis.”

The backstory: In 2021, the Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation over the sheriff’s department’s policing practices. As part of that probe, investigators examined conditions in county jails.

The context: It’s not the first time L.A. County has been under scrutiny over jail conditions; the federal government has sued in the past, as well as the ACLU.

What’s new: Bonta said investigators found overcrowded and inhumane conditions in the nation’s largest jail system — including rat infestations, moldy food and broken plumbing. “We’re talking about feces smeared on the walls and medical care denied to those in need,” he said. “We’re talking about a disrespect for the basic dignity of our fellow humans and a violation of their most fundamental constitutional rights.”

Then-Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna during a press conference in 2020. Luna was elected LA County Sheriff in 2022. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Inmate deaths: There’s also been a significant rise in jail deaths. Over the last four years, there were 206 in-custody deaths and more than 40% were preventable, like homicides, suicides and overdoses, Bonta said. The lawsuit states that in 2025 alone, there have been 36 in-custody deaths, which amounts to about one a week.

What’s next: Bonta said the county failed to implement reforms in its jails, and left the office “no choice” but to sue. LAist has reached out to Sheriff Robert Luna for comment.