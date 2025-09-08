In this file photo, California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a press conference marking the release of the state's report on hate crimes in 2022. Photo courtesy the California Department of Justice.

This article was originally published by LAist on Sept. 8, 2025.

Topline: California Attorney General Rob Bonta is suing the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, calling conditions inside its jails a “humanitarian crisis.”

The backstory: In 2021, the Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation over the sheriff’s department’s policing practices. As part of that probe, investigators examined conditions in county jails.

The context: It’s not the first time L.A. County has been under scrutiny over jail conditions; the federal government has sued in the past, as well as the ACLU.

What’s new: Bonta said investigators found overcrowded and inhumane conditions in the nation’s largest jail system — including rat infestations, moldy food and broken plumbing. “We’re talking about feces smeared on the walls and medical care denied to those in need,” he said. “We’re talking about a disrespect for the basic dignity of our fellow humans and a violation of their most fundamental constitutional rights.”

Then-Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna during a press conference in 2020. Luna was elected LA County Sheriff in 2022. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Inmate deaths: There’s also been a significant rise in jail deaths. Over the last four years, there were 206 in-custody deaths and more than 40% were preventable, like homicides, suicides and overdoses, Bonta said. The lawsuit states that in 2025 alone, there have been 36 in-custody deaths, which amounts to about one a week.

What’s next: Bonta said the county failed to implement reforms in its jails, and left the office “no choice” but to sue. LAist has reached out to Sheriff Robert Luna for comment.