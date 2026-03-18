This article was originally published by LAist on March 18, 2026. It’s republished here with additional reporting by Long Beach Post staff.

As allegations of sexual abuse of minors by farmworker labor legend César Chávez become public, local officials are sharing their shock at the news.

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement she was horrified to learn of sexual abuse detailed in a New York Times report published Wednesday.

“For those of us who grew up admiring the farmworker movement, today’s news is heartbreaking. But as in any other civil rights movement, men were only half the story,” she wrote. “The abuses of one man will never diminish the extraordinary sacrifices, accomplishments, and legacy of the women of the farmworker movement. It’s time we put them first.”

Hahn is calling for L.A. County to change its March 31 public holiday named in honor of Chávez to “Farmworker Day.”

The New York Times reported allegations that Chávez abused girls for years. In an interview included in the report, Dolores Huerta, Chávez’s United Farm Workers co-founder, says he sexually assaulted her in 1966, and years earlier had pressured her to have sex on a work trip.

Meanwhile, Mayor Karen Bass said: “I am keeping Dolores Huerta, Ana Murguia, and Debra Rojas in my heart, and I honor their strength and that of every woman and girl horrifically harmed by those in power.

“The sickening reality is that what Dolores, Ana, and Debra endured is not isolated, nor is it of the past. Real progress requires more than moments of reckoning – it demands sustained action to dismantle social, cultural, economic, and political structures that have hurt women throughout our history.”

Nonprofit California Rising is also advocating for Cesar Chavez Avenue to be officially named Dolores Huerta Avenue, saying “public spaces must reflect values that honor and protect communities.”

Rep. Nanette Barragán, who represents portions of Long Beach in Congress, was “heartbroken, outraged, and sick to my stomach” that “someone could abuse their power and stature to take advantage of young girls and women.”

“Today, we are reminded of the need to continue that work and to hold people accountable, no matter their title or history. We cannot look away.”