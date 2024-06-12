Long Beach this week is hosting a series of visioning sessions and launching a survey to help create a plan for the Downtown Shoreline area.

The multi-day event, called a Community Design Charrette, will focus on future plans for the area south of Ocean Boulevard in Downtown, including Shoreline Village, The Pike, Long Beach Convention Center and the Aquarium of the Pacific.

The events will kick off at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Aquarium (100 Aquarium Way), with an overview of planning efforts.

The city will host small roundtable discussions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Studio One Eleven (245 E. Third St.) focused on specific topics like environment, business and youth.

Saturday includes a day of events starting at 9 a.m. at Studio One Eleven and other locations for walking and bike tours of the area. Residents can drop in anytime for “open studio hours” throughout the afternoon to speak with planners and designers.

The community can also take a survey available through June 24.

The feedback will be used to inform a Planning Commission hearing on June 20, where plans will be discussed.

The public can learn about the Shoreline Vision Plan by clicking here, and sign up for notifications of meetings and events here.