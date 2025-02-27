The Alamitos Neighborhood Library will close for the majority of March to undergo maintenance and restoration, city officials announced Monday.

The closure at the 96-year-old branch on Third Street near Cherry Avenue will take place from March 4 to 22 and include termite treatment and lead abatement, according to the city.

The Alamitos Neighborhood Library will reopen to the public on Tuesday, March 25, as it is not open Sundays and Mondays.

After the maintenance work is completed, restoration work will start on the library’s original doors and the community room windows, according to the city. That work is expected to last five months and will take place while the library remains “open and operational to the public.”

The $721,000 project is funded by Long Beach’s Measure A sales tax and follows a previous $1.2 million project that repaired the HVAC, plumbing, electrical and roofing systems at the library.

While the library is closed, residents can visit other Long Beach Public Library locations or access digital resources online here.

The nearly 7,500-square-foot building at 1836 E. Third Street opened in January 1929. The first library building at that location was built in 1897.