A planned outage this week will bring down high-speed internet for city departments and public Wi-Fi hotspots, the city said Monday.

The Long Beach Technology and Innovation Department plans to upgrade its routers, resulting in an outage from 11 p.m. on Friday, July 11 to 8 a.m. on July 12.

During that time, city-provided internet may not be available. The city’s website, including its customer service and payment portals, will also be closed.

This outage will not include the city’s Utilities Department website, though if residents have issues with their water, sewer or natural gas lines, they should call emergency dispatch at 562-570-2390.

The outage will also not affect the city’s emergency line; police and fire departments will continue to respond to calls for service.