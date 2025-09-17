One person died and two others were critically injured this morning when a truck collided with a car and then smashed through a cinderblock wall that separates Seventh Street from a residential neighborhood near Cal State Long Beach.

The crash between a sedan and a box truck happened shortly after 11:45 a.m. on Seventh Street just west of Silvera Avenue, said Long Beach Fire Department spokesperson Brian Fisk.

Fire crews try to dislodge a truck that smashed through a wall on the south side of Seventh Street in Long Beach on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

It’s not clear yet what caused the crash. Police, at this point, said only that the truck struck the sedan — which appeared to be a black Tesla — then crashed through the wall on the south side of Seventh Street.

Dozens of fire department personnel responded. They found the box truck at an odd angle, Fisk said, so firefighters stabilized the vehicle and used the Jaws of Life to extricate three people from inside the wreckage.

One man inside the box truck was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two other men from the truck were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The Tesla, with a crumpled front-end, was sitting nearby, facing the wrong way. The driver of that car was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Dozens of firefighters and police responded to the major crash. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The identity of the deceased man was withheld pending family notification.

Seventh Street between Pepper Tree Lane and Campus Drive was shut down for the crash investigation.