Salvage work was expected to begin today to remove damaged shipping containers from a vessel at the Port of Long Beach that had a rough Pacific voyage from Taiwan.

The OOCL Sunflower has a safety zone around the ship, which was reported to have encountered 20-foot waves near the Aleutian Islands off Alaska, according to various news reports.

Containers fell into the sea and others were damaged and left teetering, requiring crews to stabilize them before carefully removing the cargo.

The ship reached the coast last week, but wasn’t brought into port until several days later, after inspections and the securing of containers at risk of falling.

There were no reports so far of cargo falling from the ship into the port as happened last year in what officials said was an unprecedented spill that sent dozens of containers into the harbor water.