Police say a 13-year-old Long Beach girl was arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy over the weekend in a Pomona apartment.

The shooting was reported shortly after 5:20 p.m. on Sunday at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Pasadena Street, said Pomona Police Department spokesperson Aly Mejia.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound, Mejia said. The victim, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspected shooter, a 13-year-old girl from Long Beach, was arrested at the apartment on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, Mejia said.

Police didn’t immediately respond to a question about whether they believed the shooting to be an accident or intentional.

Detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting. Mejia said the victim and suspect know each other, but further details about their relationship weren’t available.

The girl’s name was not publicly disclosed because she is a minor.