Long Beach police said a 16-year-old boy was standing on a sidewalk near 14th Street Park when he heard gunshots and realized he’d been hit on Halloween night.

Police said they learned of the shooting around 9:45 p.m. after the boy’s family took him to a local hospital to treat the wound. He’d been hit in the upper body, but it wasn’t life-threatening, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers found a crime scene in the 300 block of West 14th Street, but any suspects were already gone, according to the LBPD.

Police said they are still trying to determine a motive and gather suspect information. It’s not clear if the boy was the intended target.