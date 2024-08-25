Long Beach police said they arrested two people on suspicion of driving under the influence at a DUI checkpoint Friday night near the northern edge of Downtown.

Officers ran the checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Seventh Street and Locust Avenue, according to the department. Police said they picked the location based on data about DUI crashes and citations.

In all, they screened 280 drivers of the 869 that passed through. Eleven people were cited for driving without a valid license, police said.

“The primary purpose of DUI/CDL checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads,” police said.

The department used grant funding from the California Office of Traffic Safety to pay for the operation.