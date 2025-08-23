Three adults and three children were injured in a three-vehicle crash in East Long Beach on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:07 p.m. Friday in the 7500 block of East Wardlow Road, where the street passes through El Dorado Park, Long Beach Police Department Lt. Rogelio Q. Trias told City News Service.

“The initial investigation revealed two vehicles traveling westbound on Wardlow Road collided, sending one of the vehicles across the center median, striking a third vehicle,” Trias said.

Long Beach Fire Department paramedics took the three adults and three children to a hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening, he said.

One woman driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, Trias said. The investigation was ongoing.