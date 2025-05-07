Two men were killed this morning in a crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Seventh Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The wreck happened around 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of Seventh Street and Terraine Avenue, which is just east of Recreation Park, according to Long Beach police spokesperson Eric Stachura.

“Preliminary information reveals a male adult was driving his vehicle on the wrong side of the road when he collided with another vehicle,” Stachura said in an email. “The investigation is ongoing.”

Police did not say whether the deceased men were drivers or passengers in the vehicles. Both men died at the scene, Stachura said.

Authorities warned that Seventh Street would be shut down between Santiago Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway for several hours.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.